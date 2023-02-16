How to Get a Guy to Open Up Over Text

We may like men who are powerful and silent, yet some men are like a stone wall.

Are you tired of talking to yourself?

Here’s how to encourage men to open up and communicate with you via text.

Make Him Open Up Over Text

So, if any of this sounds familiar, please stop me. You’ve met someone you like, but conversing with him is like pulling teeth.

You must get him to open up to progress. You’ve arrived at the right place. I’m going to go over six strategies to get even the most stoic of men to open up that work.

Be patient

You must understand that many people are hesitant to communicate by text, and this can be a challenging barrier to overcome. These are the guys who claim they’re “bad at texting” and frequently don’t respond to your texts. Here’s my best advice: don’t take it personally and don’t be pushy.

Women frequently try to persuade men to share everything straight away, which might end in him entirely closing you out. So take it slowly and gently.

You should be aware that he is likely like this with everyone, and the fact that he is ready to try is a positive sign. You’ll be able to connect with him eventually; it’ll simply take some time for him to fall in love with you.

Be silly

This is the best piece of advice I can give you for getting a guy to open up and want you. The thought that being goofy might encourage a guy to open up may seem counterintuitive at first, but believe me when I say that it works.

People often remain silent because they are frightened of making a mistake or being embarrassed. If you can demonstrate that you’re not scared to be goofy, he’ll feel more at ease stating whatever comes to mind without filter.

There are a million different ways to be silly over text; all you have to do is figure out which one works best for you. It might be sharing humiliating images, sending a lot of emojis, or cracking bad jokes.

Don’t force it if you’re not used to being ridiculous. Just try to have a good time, laugh along with the jokes, and don’t take yourself too seriously.

Be vulnerable

You’re asking a man to be vulnerable when you ask him to open up. Being vulnerable yourself is the greatest approach to get this objective. Tell him about your aspirations, dreams, and greatest fears. If a guy sees that you’re willing to open up to him, he’ll be more likely to do so as well.

Basically, don’t be afraid to be honest with yourself. Stop showing him the polished and ideal image of yourself and let him see the real you.

Ask questions

When you ask a question, you’re inviting someone to open up to you. I’d suggest keeping these questions lighthearted and incorporating them into the conversation as organically as possible. Know that not all of these will lead to something intriguing, but it only takes one spark to ignite something spectacular. Here are some questions to get an open response from a man:

The list could go on and on. The back-and-forth that these questions elicit is where the actual bonding happens.

Gain his trust

Unfortunately, there is no silver bullet in this situation. With time and consistency, you’ll be able to earn his trust. Make sure you constantly follow through on your promises and be honest with him.

This entails prioritizing him and demonstrating to him that you’re interested in him for more than his looks or his money. If you can do this well, he’ll be willing to talk to you.

When he feels comfortable talking to you about anything without holding back, you know you have his trust. True openness comes from a place of comfort and chemistry, which you can’t manufacture. The greatest method to keep him from pulling away is to build trust.

Share secrets

This is a fantastic approach to get a man to open up to you. He’ll be more likely to open up if he knows you’re doing so. Don’t use this method too often or you’ll come across as gossip, and be sure the information you provide won’t get anyone in trouble.

Perhaps you might tell him about some of your friend group’s ancient past. If you can offer some information that he doesn’t expect, he’ll be curious about what else you have concealed, and he’ll understand that in order to discover more, he’ll have to open up and be honest with you. Give it a shot.

—

