How To Get Over Someone Who Ghosted You

Being ghosted is the worst feeling. It makes you wonder what you did or said for the other person to ignore your calls or messages. Maybe it has nothing at all to do with you but everything to do with them. Maybe they aren’t prepared to commit to a relationship so choose to ghost you instead of confronting you with the hurtful truth– they just don’t want to talk. So here are some suggestions I have to help you move on from bring ghosted. We’ve all been ghosted before or have done it at some point. It’s time to move on.

Show some concern

It’s okay to check up on the person who ghosted you. You should send them a few texts or calls to see if they’re okay. Use humor to get their attention because maybe they’re having a bad day. I recently texted someone I was talking to asking them if they fell in a hole. Maybe an alligator ate them or the debt collector took them away. Humor was my way of making light the situation.

Cry

It’s okay if they ghost you. No one likes to feel rejected but maybe they did it for any amount of reasons. Maybe they aren’t ready to commit so to avoid confrontation they choose to ignore you. Maybe there are other things on their mind like work or school that pulls them away so they rather focus on those things. Or maybe they just aren’t interested and would rather not say anything to pursue a relationship, and that’s okay.

Be happy

You can’t base your happiness on others. Happiness comes from within and you should cultivate self-love to accept that not everyone in life is meant to make you happy they are meant to add to it. Do things for yourself like finishing a career to excel in something that you care about. Go out for a walk and eat whatever you like out in the town. No one has to tell you when to come back home and you can sleep in as long as you like. Enjoy your loved ones and surround yourself around people who share similar interests with you.

Talk to other people who appreciate you

When you surround yourself around other people with similar goals as you in life chances are you will connect on a more personal level. You already have many interests in common, it’s easy to get along with them and build trust to connect with them in the future. Think about it like this: You haven’t already met all the people you will meet in your lifetime. Just give people time and the right people who are meant to be in your life will stay.

Getting ghosted by someone never feels good. However, chances are they are experiencing things in life that they just aren’t prepared to commit to a relationship at the moment so they decide to ghost you instead. It’s best to relax and not take things personally because we haven’t already met everyone we are going to meet in life. It’s best just to cultivate our own happiness from within and enjoy the ride that is life.

