We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

How to Impress a Woman

Learning to love relationships again.

by

 

I’m a woman, I’m a sexual assault survivor, I’m strong, and I’m still learning. Learning to love relationships again. Learning to trust men again. Through my battle I’ve discovered that there are actions which greatly impress me and push my growth forward. If you’re struggling to help someone through their hardship, struggling to stand by their side in rough waters… Consider these actions as inspiration, and remember you will get through this.

___________________________________________________________________

Hold her tight. When she needs you and when she pushes away.

Own your mistakes.

Welcome her quirks. You may be the first one she’s opened up to.

___________________________________________________________________

Treat her body like a god damn temple.

Open up to her. She could be the first one you open up to.

___________________________________________________________________

Initiate tough conversations, if you feel they will help things progress.

Make an effort to listen. Not just hear, listen.

Put yourself in her shoes.

Respect her.

Expose your goofy side. She knows you have one and wants to see it.

Support her.

Show her how much you love her, in ways she can appreciate.

___________________________________________________________________

Ask questions. Even if you think you know what’s going on inside her head…

___________________________________________________________________

Work your ass off.

Open your heart to the people she loves.

Motivate her.

Allow her to grow and change.

Never try to be anyone else but yourself.

___________________________________________________________________

Thank you for your strength.

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

***

Photo credit: Max Rovensky on Unsplash

 

About Darby Days

Toronto-based Professional Communication grad. Animal enthusiast & mental health advocate. Being a weirdo is my biggest asset.

