How To Make Popcorn [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?
.
.
How to Make Popcorn
Turn the burner on to 7 (medium high heat)
Add oil to coat the bottom of the pan.
(I prefer in order; Vegetable oil, Canola oil, Olive oil.)
Add Popcorn kernels to cover the bottom of the pan.
When the corn stops popping, turn off the heat.
Empty the pan into a paper bag.
Enjoy!
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids nice to see you uh so
today i’m gonna actually show you how to
make popcorn
when i grew up there was always this
running joke uh
that i made the best popcorn in my
family uh
since you know i was number seven out of
eight kids and
the older siblings uh kind of came up
with this plan to tell me that i was the
best popcorn maker
uh in reality they were playing me so
that i would run off and make popcorn
for everybody so
i am pretty good at making popcorn
though so i’m pretty proud of it i’ve
kind of perfected it
so anyway yeah it’s not it’s not that
difficult
but we used to have one of those fancy
popcorn poppers you know that you would
crank
and you know they make them now kind of
knock off stars was a
really good quality i’m not sure who
ended up with it but uh
and then i had one it was made out of
aluminum i think and
it ended up um it was kind of made
cheaply so it fell apart and i was going
to get a new one and i
decided to just try to make it with just
a you know
a saucepan a bigger saucepan with a um
a lid and it’s fine so i’m probably
won’t be getting the new popcorn
popcorn popper but anyway uh before we
do that i do have a dad joke for you so
did you hear about the popcorn that
joined the army
yeah they made him a colonel ah so
anyway
let’s get started okay
so all you need uh to make popcorn you
know there’s fancy popcorn poppers out
there but
really i just use this uh you know my
pop i used to have a popcorn popper that
uh you know you you spin the crank and
it would stir it around at the bottom
but then it broke and so i was going to
buy a new one i thought
you know go ahead and try it with this
and it’s just as simple as having this
and then a lid that fits
securely on the top just like that
that’s all you need
okay now i’m just going to walk you
through uh all that you need to do
unfortunately my kitchen’s fairly small
so i’m not going to be able to be in the
video i’ll have to just kind of show you
some close-ups of of what we do
and it won’t include me me you’ll just
hear me talking so here we go
all right the first thing we do is we
turn on the burner
and this says front i’m using the front
burner okay so just make sure you turn
on the correct
burner that you want to turn on and
we’re gonna turn it on to seven
okay so right about there
okay
okay so it’s on seven now all you do
is you just add oil we’re gonna add oil
and basically cover the bottom that’s
all we’re gonna do that’s all we’re
gonna add
okay and then same thing with the corn
we’re just basically gonna cover the
bottom
okay and you can already see it’s
starting to sizzle there so that’s
about it uh might be a little bit heavy
on the seeds so you’ll see once i put
this
on it’s probably going to pop in about
two minutes or so and it’s probably
going to lift it up just a little bit i
think i added a little bit more
uh corn then i probably should have
but anyway so now we just start just
wait for it here
take uh just a couple minutes here
um before it starts popping and then
once it starts popping boy it
it pops awfully quick so probably
two minutes on seven before it starts
popping and then it’ll probably pop for
30 seconds and then you’re good so in
the meantime i got a
i got a dad joke for you
so what do you call a bad popcorn joke
corny ah so anyway we’ll just kind of
wait this out here hopefully it won’t
take too long
um or i might just cut back to when it
actually starts popping
we can take a peek here see
you can see it’s getting ready to pop
um and my understanding with popcorn is
there’s actually
um moisture inside there and so once it
gets to it once it heats up
a certain amount then it explodes the
steam pops and
pops it open so
anyway i hope you can hear it here we go
starting to pop
and i actually even let a little bit of
the steam out like that
i don’t think you need to but we’ll just
let it sit on top
can’t really look at it now because the
corn is going to pop up
pop out of the pan but you can hear it
you can shake it a little bit i don’t
think you really need to
especially for if you’re making a small
container like this
and then i have a brown paper bag nearby
just like this that i just once it
once it’s done then i just fill
[Music]
be too but too much bigger
all right so i can cut the heat okay so
now we’re just putting it in our bag
here
like that
there you go that’s all there is to it
so and there’s our popcorn down inside
there and then i just take this
and i just add if you know you can put
salt in there if you’d like
i like to add just a little bit of salt
i don’t want it too salty
all right so we got our popcorn there
and then you know some people like it
unsalted my wife doesn’t like to add
salt to hers
but i like to add a little bit of salt
and we have just this this the type of
salt i use you can buy
butter flavored uh salt as well if you
want to get fancy but if we’re just
looking to
try to make it as cheap as possible i
just use this salt
and i just i put one two
three and then i take it up
and then one two three
okay and shake it up and you could add a
little bit of butter if you wanted to
um that would probably be better to add
that like if you
if you take this and then you put
transfer it to a bowl
then you could melt a little bit of
butter and pour that over the top if you
if you like that
all right i hope that was helpful for
you you know popcorn’s a fairly healthy
snack
uh unless you start adding butter and
too much salt and that sort of thing but
uh you know it’s kind of nice to have
some popcorn seeds around and some oil
in a pinch if you don’t have chips or
you know another snack it’s kind of a
it’s a healthy snack and kind of a fun
thing to do also that
you know you kind of make movie night
for yourself for yourself at home
so anyway uh and hopefully you didn’t
mind that corny joke that i threw in
there you know it just kind of popped
out of nowhere
ah another one you’re getting three in
this video
anyway i hope that was helpful for you
thanks for watching and god bless you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock