How To Make Popcorn [Video]

How to Make Popcorn

Turn the burner on to 7 (medium high heat)

Add oil to coat the bottom of the pan.

(I prefer in order; Vegetable oil, Canola oil, Olive oil.)

Add Popcorn kernels to cover the bottom of the pan.

When the corn stops popping, turn off the heat.

Empty the pan into a paper bag.

Enjoy!

hey kids nice to see you uh so

today i’m gonna actually show you how to

make popcorn

running joke uh

that i made the best popcorn in my

family uh

since you know i was number seven out of

eight kids and

the older siblings uh kind of came up

with this plan to tell me that i was the

best popcorn maker

uh in reality they were playing me so

that i would run off and make popcorn

for everybody so

though so i’m pretty proud of it i’ve

kind of perfected it

so anyway yeah it’s not it’s not that

difficult

but we used to have one of those fancy

popcorn poppers you know that you would

crank

knock off stars was a

really good quality i’m not sure who

ended up with it but uh

and then i had one it was made out of

aluminum i think and

it ended up um it was kind of made

cheaply so it fell apart and i was going

to get a new one and i

decided to just try to make it with just

a you know

a saucepan a bigger saucepan with a um

a lid and it’s fine so i’m probably

won’t be getting the new popcorn

popcorn popper but anyway uh before we

do that i do have a dad joke for you so

did you hear about the popcorn that

joined the army

yeah they made him a colonel ah so

anyway

let’s get started okay

so all you need uh to make popcorn you

know there’s fancy popcorn poppers out

there but

really i just use this uh you know my

pop i used to have a popcorn popper that

uh you know you you spin the crank and

it would stir it around at the bottom

but then it broke and so i was going to

buy a new one i thought

you know go ahead and try it with this

and it’s just as simple as having this

and then a lid that fits

securely on the top just like that

that’s all you need

okay now i’m just going to walk you

through uh all that you need to do

unfortunately my kitchen’s fairly small

so i’m not going to be able to be in the

video i’ll have to just kind of show you

some close-ups of of what we do

and it won’t include me me you’ll just

hear me talking so here we go

all right the first thing we do is we

turn on the burner

and this says front i’m using the front

burner okay so just make sure you turn

on the correct

burner that you want to turn on and

we’re gonna turn it on to seven

okay so right about there

okay

okay so it’s on seven now all you do

is you just add oil we’re gonna add oil

and basically cover the bottom that’s

all we’re gonna do that’s all we’re

gonna add

okay and then same thing with the corn

we’re just basically gonna cover the

bottom

okay and you can already see it’s

starting to sizzle there so that’s

about it uh might be a little bit heavy

on the seeds so you’ll see once i put

this

on it’s probably going to pop in about

two minutes or so and it’s probably

going to lift it up just a little bit i

think i added a little bit more

uh corn then i probably should have

but anyway so now we just start just

wait for it here

take uh just a couple minutes here

um before it starts popping and then

once it starts popping boy it

it pops awfully quick so probably

two minutes on seven before it starts

popping and then it’ll probably pop for

30 seconds and then you’re good so in

the meantime i got a

i got a dad joke for you

so what do you call a bad popcorn joke

corny ah so anyway we’ll just kind of

wait this out here hopefully it won’t

take too long

um or i might just cut back to when it

actually starts popping

we can take a peek here see

you can see it’s getting ready to pop

um and my understanding with popcorn is

there’s actually

um moisture inside there and so once it

gets to it once it heats up

a certain amount then it explodes the

steam pops and

pops it open so

anyway i hope you can hear it here we go

starting to pop

and i actually even let a little bit of

the steam out like that

i don’t think you need to but we’ll just

let it sit on top

can’t really look at it now because the

corn is going to pop up

pop out of the pan but you can hear it

you can shake it a little bit i don’t

think you really need to

especially for if you’re making a small

container like this

and then i have a brown paper bag nearby

just like this that i just once it

once it’s done then i just fill

[Music]

be too but too much bigger

all right so i can cut the heat okay so

now we’re just putting it in our bag

here

like that

there you go that’s all there is to it

so and there’s our popcorn down inside

there and then i just take this

and i just add if you know you can put

salt in there if you’d like

i like to add just a little bit of salt

i don’t want it too salty

all right so we got our popcorn there

and then you know some people like it

unsalted my wife doesn’t like to add

salt to hers

but i like to add a little bit of salt

and we have just this this the type of

salt i use you can buy

butter flavored uh salt as well if you

want to get fancy but if we’re just

looking to

try to make it as cheap as possible i

just use this salt

and i just i put one two

three and then i take it up

and then one two three

okay and shake it up and you could add a

little bit of butter if you wanted to

um that would probably be better to add

that like if you

if you take this and then you put

transfer it to a bowl

then you could melt a little bit of

butter and pour that over the top if you

if you like that

all right i hope that was helpful for

you you know popcorn’s a fairly healthy

snack

uh unless you start adding butter and

too much salt and that sort of thing but

uh you know it’s kind of nice to have

some popcorn seeds around and some oil

in a pinch if you don’t have chips or

you know another snack it’s kind of a

it’s a healthy snack and kind of a fun

thing to do also that

you know you kind of make movie night

for yourself for yourself at home

so anyway uh and hopefully you didn’t

mind that corny joke that i threw in

there you know it just kind of popped

out of nowhere

ah another one you’re getting three in

this video

anyway i hope that was helpful for you

thanks for watching and god bless you

