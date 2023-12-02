How to Make Pumpkin Bread | Dad, How Do I?

Dad, how do I?

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Hey, kids! Welcome to another edition of Cooking with Dad. Today, I’m going to show you how to make pumpkin bread. It’s fairly similar to banana bread, but it’s different. I’ve made this one my own by adding extra cloves, extra nuts, and extra cinnamon. You can customize it to fit your taste, so don’t be afraid to mess around with the recipe a bit.

Before we get started, here’s a dad joke for you: Did you hear about the guy that moved into a pumpkin? He had to move out because it was just too seed. Anyway, let’s get started.

Here’s what we need:

– 2 cups of flour

– 1 cup packed brown sugar

– 1 tablespoon baking powder

– 2 teaspoons of cinnamon (I like to add a little extra)

– 1/4 teaspoon of salt

– 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

– 1/2 teaspoon cloves (adjust to your liking)

– 1/2 cup of nuts (I use walnuts)

– 1/2 cup of milk

– 2 eggs

– 1/3 cup of shortening, margarine, or butter

– 1 cup of walnuts

– Optional: raisins

Now, let’s prepare the pumpkin. Cut it in half, scoop out the seeds, and place it face down in a pan with water. Bake it in a 350°F oven for about 30 minutes.

After baking, scoop out the pumpkin and let it cool. In the meantime, mix the dry ingredients in a bowl—flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, and cloves. Add the sugar and ensure everything is well mixed.

Once the pumpkin is cooled, add it to the dry ingredients, along with milk, softened margarine, and eggs. Mix until combined, then fold in the chopped nuts. Transfer the batter to a greased pan.

Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool before slicing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Enjoy your delicious homemade pumpkin bread! Feel free to experiment and make it your own. Thanks for watching, and God bless you.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

Link to my book: https://amzn.to/3idKKzq Official Website: https://www.dadhowdoiofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadhowdoi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dadhowdoi

Disclaimer:

This video is produced by “Dad, how do I?” and it is provided for informational, educational, entertainment purposes only. Some of these projects, materials, and techniques may not be appropriate for all ages or skill levels. “Dad, how do I?” does not make any claims of the safety of the projects, techniques, or resources listed on this site including this video, and will not take responsibility of what you do with the information provided by this site. Viewers must be aware by doing DIY projects on their homes or vehicles, they are doing it at their own risk and “Dad, how do I?” cannot be held liable if they cause any damage to their homes or vehicles. “Dad, how do I?” assumes no liability for property damage or personal injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. Use this information at your own risk. “Dad, how do I?” recommends safe practices when working with tools seen or implied in this or any other video on my channel. Due to factors beyond the control of “Dad, how do I?“, no information contained in this video shall create any expressed or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage, or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or from the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not “Dad, how do I?”.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock