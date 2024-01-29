How to Minimize Screen Time for Your Child

Screen time, has always been a challenge for every parent. The most discussed topic in the parenting community.

In this digital era, it is hard to skip the internet, we as parents can try our best to minimize it’s usage.

Adverse effects of too much screen time

Depression and anxiety

Obesity

Neck and back pain

Insomnia

Tips to minimize the screen time

Be their role model:

Children are the greatest imitators, they learn from their surroundings. Reducing your own screen time will help your children follow the same. Children learn from their parents.

Play with your children:

Spend some time playing with your children. There are various toys and activity kits for kids available in the market which help develop cognitive skills in children, such as solving puzzles,develop problem solving skills.

You can check my post on the benefits of solving puzzles.

https://medium.com/@jaweriasharmin5/give-your-kids-to-solve-puzzles-ac34ddb8331a

Encourage your children for independent playing. Playing boosts creativity and imagination.

No access to any electronic devices before bed time

The bright light that emits from the electronic devices, stimulates the part of the brain which is responsible for wakefulness. Encourage bed time stories. You can read my post, the benefits of bed time stories.

https://medium.com/@jaweriasharmin5/benefits-of-bed-time-stories-faa45c908953

Joanna Cooper, M.D., a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist with the Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation, says bright screens stimulate the part of our brain designed to keep us awake. Looking at a brightly lit screen prior to sleep can make for a restless night.

The timing of sleep and wakefulness is controlled by two areas in the brain. One is highly sensitive to light and wakefulness. The other, called the pineal gland, secretes the sleep hormone melatonin when the light dims in the evening.

Device screens produce blue light, Dr. Cooper says, which is the part of the light spectrum most active in our sleep cycle. Stimulation of this part of the brain suppresses production of melatonin, making it difficult for many people to “turn off” their brains and fall asleep.

Educate your children about the dangers of too much screen time

Though there are many advantages of the internet but innumerable disadvantages as well. For instance, social media can connect you with different people from different parts of the world, keep you updated with the current information, but it is flooded with online predators and inappropriate contents. Educating your children early about it’s dangers, make them understand the disadvantages of too much screen time and they will start cooperating.

Though there are many points to discuss, I have penned down few of them.

https://www.beaches.com/blog/how-to-limit-screen-time-for-kids/#10talktoyourkidsaboutthedangersoftoomuchscreentime

https://www.sutterhealth.org/health/sleep/screens-and-your-sleep-the-impact-of-nighttime-use

