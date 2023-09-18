How to Move on from Someone You Still Love?

It’s hard, isn’t it? You know what I’m talking about.

Moving on from a relationship is never easy, especially when you still have feelings for the person.

If the person you’re in love with is someone who has been part of your life for a long time, it can be hard to imagine not being around them anymore. It can be challenging to let go of the memories, emotions, and dreams you shared together.

However, it’s important to remember that you deserve to be happy and for that, you’ve to move on. I know, I know, easier said than done!

Let me help you with this, all I require from you is some patience, self-compassion, and willingness to let go and open up to new possibilities.

You are strong and it’s going to be okay.

Part 1: Acknowledging Your Feelings

The first step to moving on from someone you love is acknowledging your feelings. It’s okay to feel sad, angry and confused about what happened in your relationship.

You may even feel like no one understands how much this person means to you and how much pain they have caused by leaving.

To move on from someone who has hurt you, it is important that you understand why they left or broke up with you in the first place.

If there was an issue in the relationship (e.g., cheating), try talking through those issues with them before making any decisions about whether or not they should come back into your life again as a potential partner or friend.

Part 2: Working Through Your Feelings

Allow yourself to grieve. It’s okay to feel sad, angry, or confused when you’re going through a breakup. These emotions are natural and can help you work through the loss of your relationship.

Find healthy ways to express your emotions. If it helps, write down what you’re feeling in a journal or talk with friends or family members who care about you (and won’t judge).

You could also try working out at the gym, or meditating at home — anything that helps release stress and anxiety will help ease the pain of losing someone special in your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Find a supportive network: Sometimes it helps just knowing there are others out there who have experienced similar situations themselves; they might be able to offer advice on how to best move forward from this point onward.

Part 3: Practicing Self-Care

Now that you’ve taken some time to reflect on your relationship and why it ended, it’s time to focus on yourself.

Make time for activities that bring you joy. Whether it’s reading a book or watching a movie, find something that makes you happy and do it!

Eat a healthy diet and get enough sleep. You need food in order to live, so eat right!

And don’t forget about sleep — you’ll feel better if you get enough rest at night than if you stay up late doing nothing but thinking about your ex (or worrying about how they might be doing).

Part 4: Letting Go

To move on, you need to let go. You can’t move forward until you’re willing to let go of the past and embrace a new future.

To start this process:

Make a list of reasons why it’s time to move on (e.g., “He didn’t treat me well” or “We aren’t compatible”). This will help clarify your thoughts and feelings about the relationship so that they don’t cloud your decision-making process later on.

Let go of the physical reminders of the relationship (e.g., photos). Having these around may make it harder for you to forget about them as you would always be wondering how better things could’ve been between you two, had certain events not occurred.

Part 5: Avoiding Triggers

Unfollow them on social media.

Avoid places you used to go together.

Focus on other relationships, like friends or family members who are supportive of your feelings and can help you through this difficult time.

Part 6: Practicing Forgiveness

Forgiveness is important because it allows you to let go of your anger and resentment. It’s also essential for your own happiness, as holding onto these emotions can lead to depression and other health problems.

If you’re having trouble forgiving someone who hurt or betrayed you, try writing them a letter expressing how they affected your life.

You might even want to send the letter (or not). In either case, writing down what happened will help put things into perspective so that when the time comes for real forgiveness — and it will come — it won’t be so difficult.

Part 7: Moving Forward

Now that you’ve dealt with the past and come to terms with your feelings, it’s time to focus on creating a better future.

Make a list of goals: What do you want? What are your dreams? What do you need in order for those dreams to become reality? Once we have our goals in mind, it’s easier for us not only to move forward but also find happiness along the way.

Celebrate small victories: Even if all our big dreams don’t come true right away (and sometimes even when they do), there are still many reasons for celebration along the way. Celebrating these small victories will help keep us motivated as we work toward achieving bigger ones!

Part 8: Embracing Life Again

Once you’ve accepted that your relationship is over, it’s time to start moving on. The first step is reconnecting with the things you used to love doing before your ex came into your life.

Whether it’s going out with friends or finding a new hobby that excites you, try not to let yourself get stuck in a rut of sadness and depression by focusing on what could have been.

Instead of thinking about how much better life would be if only your ex hadn’t left (or how much worse things would be without him/her), focus on living in the present moment instead.

This will help keep negative thoughts at bay while also allowing room for new experiences that may come along the road!

…

Also, always remind yourself,

That end of the relationship isn’t the end of your life. Things didn’t work out for a reason and maybe somewhere down the road, you’d be thankful it happened the way it did because you would be in a much much better place with an amazing person (who you wouldn’t have come across if not for that heart-wrenching breakup).

I hope this helps. Feel free to reach out in case you need anyone to talk 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Nicole Baster on Unsplash