How to Overcome Negative Self-Talk (Especially After a Breakup)

“How do you avoid negative self-talk after a breakup? My ex was extremely critical and I want him out of my head.”
That is the question we answer in this week’s brand new video. I say “we,” because I’m not alone in this one. I’m joined by a very special friend of mine, Jeannie Mai – Emmy Award-winning co-host of “The Real,” and host of the podcast “Hello Hunnay.”
Jeannie is wonderfully entertaining to listen to, and has a first rate mind on these things, as you’ll see from the video.
And, what makes this video “extra” special is that it’s taken from a 90-minute interview I did just for my Love. Life members, so you’ll get a taste of what goes on behind the curtain of my private membership.
If you are struggling with negative self-talk, this video is literally a precise prescription for what to do next. It’s 7 minutes of viewing that will make your life better today, I promise.
