Home / Featured Content / How to Overcome Negative Self-Talk (Especially After a Breakup)

How to Overcome Negative Self-Talk (Especially After a Breakup)

If you are struggling with negative self-talk, this video is literally a precise prescription for what to do next.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

“How do you avoid negative self-talk after a breakup? My ex was extremely critical and I want him out of my head.”

That is the question we answer in this week’s brand new video. I say “we,” because I’m not alone in this one. I’m joined by a very special friend of mine, Jeannie Mai – Emmy Award-winning co-host of “The Real,” and host of the podcast “Hello Hunnay.”

Jeannie is wonderfully entertaining to listen to, and has a first rate mind on these things, as you’ll see from the video.

And, what makes this video “extra” special is that it’s taken from a 90-minute interview I did just for my Love. Life members, so you’ll get a taste of what goes on behind the curtain of my private membership.

If you are struggling with negative self-talk, this video is literally a precise prescription for what to do next. It’s 7 minutes of viewing that will make your life better today, I promise.

P.S. If you find this video as valuable as I know you will, and would like to watch the full 90-minute interview, you can access it right now with a free 14-day trial to our Love.Life Membership. Claim your trial at http://www.AskMH.com.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
this week I invited my charismatic funny
00:02
and razor-sharp friend Jeannie Mai to
00:05
come and join me and my love life
00:07
members for a special exclusive session
00:12
[Music]
00:15
where we talked about so many things
00:18
from dating confidence getting back into
00:21
dating again
00:22
how to show vulnerability in a
00:23
relationship how to stick up for
00:25
yourself
00:25
one of our best sessions ever I feel
00:28
like I’m on a QVC track it’s so live and
00:30
exciting it’s like very energetic and I
00:33
wanted to bring you a piece of this
00:35
because so many people out there are
00:38
struggling with negative thinking right
00:40
now they’re struggling with anxiety
00:41
they’re struggling with insecurity
00:44
they’re struggling with uncertainty and
00:46
this particular thing that I’m going to
00:48
show you this part of the session was
00:51
about a woman who was trying to get over
00:53
the negative thoughts that had been
00:55
planted in her mind by an ex now whether
00:58
you’re going through that from an ex or
01:00
whether you’re just dealing with
01:01
negative thinking right now whether
01:03
you’re dealing with internal struggles
01:05
this video is going to help so so much
01:08
so check it out and if you watch this
01:11
and you love it and you want to see the
01:13
full interview at the end of this video
01:15
I’ll let you know how you can do that
01:16
Harry if we could send you that link to
01:19
the top questions as well but the top
01:21
question right now is how do you avoid
01:22
negative negative self-talk after a
01:24
breakup my ex was extremely critical and
01:27
I want him out of my head that’s really
01:30
going to f you up that you got to get
01:33
rid of that poison in that stain that
01:35
that person left to do and I’m glad you
01:37
got out of that relationship by the way
01:38
because it sounds like you’re now trying
01:40
to figure out how to move on forward so
01:41
I always say this my whole career today
01:44
I’m an Emmy award-winning television
01:46
personality and humanitarian because of
01:51
a major breakup so I wasn’t engaged when
01:54
I was 23
01:56
no 20 23 22 guys and it was a celebrity
02:01
and and and thank God we didn’t have
02:03
social media there because it was
02:04
something you know that was just in my
02:05
life but that really should became very
02:08
toxic for me and after I think was three
02:11
or four years we were together maybe
02:12
maybe going on four I decided I got it
02:15
cut ties here and I’ve got it I’ve got
02:18
to get out of this so I moved all my
02:20
things out and I couldn’t stay in my
02:22
area of San Jose because too many people
02:24
knew us so I moved to LA and I was like
02:27
I’m pretty special I’m gonna make
02:30
something out of myself I I don’t know
02:31
what it is but I’m gonna figure out what
02:33
it is and I knew I had some skills like
02:35
you knew I was a makeup artist I knew
02:36
how I had the gift of gab I knew how to
02:38
speak I knew very well how to style
02:41
women and so that’s a whole journey on
02:43
how I became what I became but my
02:44
particular like there was maybe about
02:49
600 and 600 and so things on it of
02:53
categories from career to personal to
02:57
weight and body of things I want to do
03:02
things I want to do for myself and it
03:04
started from work out you know three
03:07
times a week
03:09
figure out all the best hikes in LA that
03:11
was like the personal side and then I’m
03:13
very introverted and I have a little bit
03:14
of anxiety be really honest with you so
03:16
I made a list of like social go out to
03:18
one mixer week make a make one new
03:21
friend from every party and learn
03:22
something genuine about them and get
03:24
their number if you want to keep in
03:25
touch like
03:26
there were little things that were very
03:28
easy to do it wasn’t like go get a
03:31
better body or go work out it was like
03:32
very specific things and every time I
03:35
thought about that mofo every single
03:37
time I thought about him and remember he
03:39
was famous so I was seeing him in OK
03:40
Magazine I was seeing things all the
03:42
time every time I thought about him I
03:44
went to that list and I did one thing
03:45
crossed off and I had so many options
03:48
that if I only had an hour I could
03:49
easily go bang out you know a quick self
03:52
workout or I could easily give myself a
03:54
makeover or to go call one of my friends
03:56
and I met at a mixer or whatever it was
03:57
that this list kept me so busy you guys
04:00
I had no time and I began to really like
04:03
working on myself and I built my career
04:05
off of that paint so I just want you to
04:07
know once you get that habit of being
04:10
efficient and being
04:13
at the peak of your self-care when you
04:16
need it most
04:16
it is the best reward and you come out
04:19
flossing ladies every time I love that
04:21
idea of using you know when you were
04:24
reminded of him you can’t eliminate all
04:27
reminders of a person because even if
04:29
you could get rid of all of the pictures
04:31
in your house and blah blah blah
04:33
you’re still gonna find triggers for
04:35
that person I love the idea that those
04:38
triggers become a proactive trigger for
04:41
every time you think of them every time
04:43
you go to that negative place you use it
04:45
as a trigger to do something positive
04:46
for yourself I think that’s that’s
04:48
amazing new programming right positive
04:51
like something career-wise like for you
04:53
it might be brainstorm a new list of
04:56
jobs that you might want because we can
04:58
always find a list of things by the way
05:00
of things we want to do but we haven’t
05:02
done for ourselves so it might be you
05:03
want a new job it’s you’re not happy
05:05
where you are you might want to get a
05:06
new into a new workout regimen you might
05:08
want to learn a new recipe you might
05:10
want to be that nice friend that
05:11
actually reaches out to friends and
05:12
calls them and asks them how they’re
05:14
doing instead of just calling them when
05:17
you need them I became that a-hole I was
05:19
that person only called people and they
05:20
need this so I had a list of friends
05:21
that were like do not talk about your
05:23
boyfriend it’s not about that don’t talk
05:24
about your ex but I’m calling you to
05:26
just say how are you doing tell me a fun
05:27
story about your kids what’s going on
05:29
with you this week and it was so cool I
05:31
liked you know what happens I liked
05:34
myself better I liked Cheney my better
05:38
when you get when you break up with
05:39
someone or you you get dumped or you
05:42
leave whatever it is you always feel
05:43
shitty you always look back in your and
05:45
women we do this to ourselves for some
05:47
reason we bash ourselves we think about
05:51
the what it could’ve oh you’re
05:52
sitting there Lou fighting your body and
05:54
you’re like damn she said this should we
05:56
have broken up did I end it too soon
05:57
because that feeling of loneliness is
05:59
scary it is scary you you wonder I got a
06:02
maybe I should just say this oh he keeps
06:05
texting me because sometimes they’ll
06:06
keep texting because they they’re afraid
06:08
about loneliness too and they’ll kind of
06:09
make you feel like they want to see if
06:11
your toe is still in his pond no just
06:14
kidding but you just you wanna you want
06:16
to start you start beating yourself up
06:18
and you start questioning your you’re
06:20
kind of flimsy
06:21
you’re not as confident you start
06:24
picking apart your looks if they move on
06:25
you
06:26
comparing yourself first that is why
06:29
this list of either personal or
06:33
productive things for yourself you get
06:37
shinier and stronger and better every
06:39
day as you tackle this list you’ll
06:41
notice the the things that you think
06:44
about that person will start to
06:45
dissipate because because you are
06:49
flourishing and you’re busy and you’ve
06:52
got friends to call and you’ve got
06:53
anecdote to think about and you’ve got
06:55
um goals now and you’ve got maybe a new
06:57
challenge because you just made a new
06:58
call for a new job interview you gotta
07:00
go get ready for that
07:01
there’s your life becomes life and that
07:04
person just becomes so small to speck in
07:06
your past you know it’s so glad you mean
07:08
one thing that’s really important is
07:10
that those things that are productive
07:12
activities we don’t confuse them with
07:16
always being pleasurable in the moment
07:19
because very often we do something
07:21
productive as a response system and we
07:24
still find ourselves feeling like
07:26
and we’re still thinking about that
07:27
person we’re still and we go it’s not
07:28
working but the point of those things is
07:31
not just for what they may give you in
07:33
the moment which is a bonus but it’s for
07:36
what they’re going to give you tomorrow
07:37
that you are building a life today that
07:41
will exist tomorrow that will be more
07:43
full more rich full of anecdotes
07:45
experiences pride in in your health if
07:49
you’re getting healthier a pride in the
07:51
new stories you can tell because you
07:53
went to that social function like not
07:54
everything will be pleasurable in the
07:56
moment that you do it and it won’t
07:58
always feel like it’s working but you
08:00
know I have something on my board in
08:02
there in my office that just says every
08:04
I literally no matter where I am I keep
08:06
this phrase just because it’s so obvious
08:07
but it reminds me is every little bit of
08:10
effort counts and the reason I say that
08:12
to myself is because so often when we’re
08:15
like when when we’ve got a big project
08:17
and we do a little bit of work on it
08:20
that doesn’t even make a dent it feels
08:22
like what was the even the point it’s
08:23
like I’m not I’ve barely made any
08:24
progress when you go to the gym and it’s
08:27
like that’s the first of a thousand
08:29
visits I’m gonna need to do when like
08:31
none of these things feel like much in
08:32
the moment but they actually all count
08:34
and even when you feel like you’re not
08:36
moving forward those things are still
08:38
moving you
08:39
you may not feel it right now but they
08:42
are moving you forward and that’s why
08:44
it’s so important to do them whether it
08:47
feels good or not how amazing is Ginny
08:49
she’s one of my favorite people she
08:51
gives such great advice and by the way
08:53
if you saw that seven minutes and you’re
08:55
like I got so much value out of that
08:56
imagine how valuable the full ninety
08:58
minutes was if you want to watch that
09:00
whole thing you still have the chance of
09:02
doing that you can become a member I
09:03
have a 14 day trial so you can even just
09:06
try it for 14 days if you want to see
09:08
what it’s all about and watch the rest
09:09
of that interview to do that
09:11
all you need to do is go to ask MH comm
09:14
I’ll leave a link here super easy to
09:16
sign up and regardless I will see you in
09:18
next week’s video
09:27
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

