How to Overcome Negative Self-Talk (Especially After a Breakup)

.

.

“How do you avoid negative self-talk after a breakup? My ex was extremely critical and I want him out of my head.”

That is the question we answer in this week’s brand new video. I say “we,” because I’m not alone in this one. I’m joined by a very special friend of mine, Jeannie Mai – Emmy Award-winning co-host of “The Real,” and host of the podcast “Hello Hunnay.”

Jeannie is wonderfully entertaining to listen to, and has a first rate mind on these things, as you’ll see from the video.

And, what makes this video “extra” special is that it’s taken from a 90-minute interview I did just for my Love. Life members, so you’ll get a taste of what goes on behind the curtain of my private membership.

If you are struggling with negative self-talk, this video is literally a precise prescription for what to do next. It’s 7 minutes of viewing that will make your life better today, I promise.

P.S. If you find this video as valuable as I know you will, and would like to watch the full 90-minute interview, you can access it right now with a free 14-day trial to our Love.Life Membership. Claim your trial at http://www.AskMH.com.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 this week I invited my charismatic funny

00:02 and razor-sharp friend Jeannie Mai to

00:05 come and join me and my love life

00:07 members for a special exclusive session

00:12 [Music]

00:15 where we talked about so many things

00:18 from dating confidence getting back into

00:21 dating again

00:22 how to show vulnerability in a

00:23 relationship how to stick up for

00:25 yourself

00:25 one of our best sessions ever I feel

00:28 like I’m on a QVC track it’s so live and

00:30 exciting it’s like very energetic and I

00:33 wanted to bring you a piece of this

00:35 because so many people out there are

00:38 struggling with negative thinking right

00:40 now they’re struggling with anxiety

00:41 they’re struggling with insecurity

00:44 they’re struggling with uncertainty and

00:46 this particular thing that I’m going to

00:48 show you this part of the session was

00:51 about a woman who was trying to get over

00:53 the negative thoughts that had been

00:55 planted in her mind by an ex now whether

00:58 you’re going through that from an ex or

01:00 whether you’re just dealing with

01:01 negative thinking right now whether

01:03 you’re dealing with internal struggles

01:05 this video is going to help so so much

01:08 so check it out and if you watch this

01:11 and you love it and you want to see the

01:13 full interview at the end of this video

01:15 I’ll let you know how you can do that

01:16 Harry if we could send you that link to

01:19 the top questions as well but the top

01:21 question right now is how do you avoid

01:22 negative negative self-talk after a

01:24 breakup my ex was extremely critical and

01:27 I want him out of my head that’s really

01:30 going to f you up that you got to get

01:33 rid of that poison in that stain that

01:35 that person left to do and I’m glad you

01:37 got out of that relationship by the way

01:38 because it sounds like you’re now trying

01:40 to figure out how to move on forward so

01:41 I always say this my whole career today

01:44 I’m an Emmy award-winning television

01:46 personality and humanitarian because of

01:51 a major breakup so I wasn’t engaged when

01:54 I was 23

01:56 no 20 23 22 guys and it was a celebrity

02:01 and and and thank God we didn’t have

02:03 social media there because it was

02:04 something you know that was just in my

02:05 life but that really should became very

02:08 toxic for me and after I think was three

02:11 or four years we were together maybe

02:12 maybe going on four I decided I got it

02:15 cut ties here and I’ve got it I’ve got

02:18 to get out of this so I moved all my

02:20 things out and I couldn’t stay in my

02:22 area of San Jose because too many people

02:24 knew us so I moved to LA and I was like

02:27 I’m pretty special I’m gonna make

02:30 something out of myself I I don’t know

02:31 what it is but I’m gonna figure out what

02:33 it is and I knew I had some skills like

02:35 you knew I was a makeup artist I knew

02:36 how I had the gift of gab I knew how to

02:38 speak I knew very well how to style

02:41 women and so that’s a whole journey on

02:43 how I became what I became but my

02:44 particular like there was maybe about

02:49 600 and 600 and so things on it of

02:53 categories from career to personal to

02:57 weight and body of things I want to do

03:02 things I want to do for myself and it

03:04 started from work out you know three

03:07 times a week

03:09 figure out all the best hikes in LA that

03:11 was like the personal side and then I’m

03:13 very introverted and I have a little bit

03:14 of anxiety be really honest with you so

03:16 I made a list of like social go out to

03:18 one mixer week make a make one new

03:21 friend from every party and learn

03:22 something genuine about them and get

03:24 their number if you want to keep in

03:25 touch like

03:26 there were little things that were very

03:28 easy to do it wasn’t like go get a

03:31 better body or go work out it was like

03:32 very specific things and every time I

03:35 thought about that mofo every single

03:37 time I thought about him and remember he

03:39 was famous so I was seeing him in OK

03:40 Magazine I was seeing things all the

03:42 time every time I thought about him I

03:44 went to that list and I did one thing

03:45 crossed off and I had so many options

03:48 that if I only had an hour I could

03:49 easily go bang out you know a quick self

03:52 workout or I could easily give myself a

03:54 makeover or to go call one of my friends

03:56 and I met at a mixer or whatever it was

03:57 that this list kept me so busy you guys

04:00 I had no time and I began to really like

04:03 working on myself and I built my career

04:05 off of that paint so I just want you to

04:07 know once you get that habit of being

04:10 efficient and being

04:13 at the peak of your self-care when you

04:16 need it most

04:16 it is the best reward and you come out

04:19 flossing ladies every time I love that

04:21 idea of using you know when you were

04:24 reminded of him you can’t eliminate all

04:27 reminders of a person because even if

04:29 you could get rid of all of the pictures

04:31 in your house and blah blah blah

04:33 you’re still gonna find triggers for

04:35 that person I love the idea that those

04:38 triggers become a proactive trigger for

04:41 every time you think of them every time

04:43 you go to that negative place you use it

04:45 as a trigger to do something positive

04:46 for yourself I think that’s that’s

04:48 amazing new programming right positive

04:51 like something career-wise like for you

04:53 it might be brainstorm a new list of

04:56 jobs that you might want because we can

04:58 always find a list of things by the way

05:00 of things we want to do but we haven’t

05:02 done for ourselves so it might be you

05:03 want a new job it’s you’re not happy

05:05 where you are you might want to get a

05:06 new into a new workout regimen you might

05:08 want to learn a new recipe you might

05:10 want to be that nice friend that

05:11 actually reaches out to friends and

05:12 calls them and asks them how they’re

05:14 doing instead of just calling them when

05:17 you need them I became that a-hole I was

05:19 that person only called people and they

05:20 need this so I had a list of friends

05:21 that were like do not talk about your

05:23 boyfriend it’s not about that don’t talk

05:24 about your ex but I’m calling you to

05:26 just say how are you doing tell me a fun

05:27 story about your kids what’s going on

05:29 with you this week and it was so cool I

05:31 liked you know what happens I liked

05:34 myself better I liked Cheney my better

05:38 when you get when you break up with

05:39 someone or you you get dumped or you

05:42 leave whatever it is you always feel

05:43 shitty you always look back in your and

05:45 women we do this to ourselves for some

05:47 reason we bash ourselves we think about

05:51 the what it could’ve oh you’re

05:52 sitting there Lou fighting your body and

05:54 you’re like damn she said this should we

05:56 have broken up did I end it too soon

05:57 because that feeling of loneliness is

05:59 scary it is scary you you wonder I got a

06:02 maybe I should just say this oh he keeps

06:05 texting me because sometimes they’ll

06:06 keep texting because they they’re afraid

06:08 about loneliness too and they’ll kind of

06:09 make you feel like they want to see if

06:11 your toe is still in his pond no just

06:14 kidding but you just you wanna you want

06:16 to start you start beating yourself up

06:18 and you start questioning your you’re

06:20 kind of flimsy

06:21 you’re not as confident you start

06:24 picking apart your looks if they move on

06:25 you

06:26 comparing yourself first that is why

06:29 this list of either personal or

06:33 productive things for yourself you get

06:37 shinier and stronger and better every

06:39 day as you tackle this list you’ll

06:41 notice the the things that you think

06:44 about that person will start to

06:45 dissipate because because you are

06:49 flourishing and you’re busy and you’ve

06:52 got friends to call and you’ve got

06:53 anecdote to think about and you’ve got

06:55 um goals now and you’ve got maybe a new

06:57 challenge because you just made a new

06:58 call for a new job interview you gotta

07:00 go get ready for that

07:01 there’s your life becomes life and that

07:04 person just becomes so small to speck in

07:06 your past you know it’s so glad you mean

07:08 one thing that’s really important is

07:10 that those things that are productive

07:12 activities we don’t confuse them with

07:16 always being pleasurable in the moment

07:19 because very often we do something

07:21 productive as a response system and we

07:24 still find ourselves feeling like

07:26 and we’re still thinking about that

07:27 person we’re still and we go it’s not

07:28 working but the point of those things is

07:31 not just for what they may give you in

07:33 the moment which is a bonus but it’s for

07:36 what they’re going to give you tomorrow

07:37 that you are building a life today that

07:41 will exist tomorrow that will be more

07:43 full more rich full of anecdotes

07:45 experiences pride in in your health if

07:49 you’re getting healthier a pride in the

07:51 new stories you can tell because you

07:53 went to that social function like not

07:54 everything will be pleasurable in the

07:56 moment that you do it and it won’t

07:58 always feel like it’s working but you

08:00 know I have something on my board in

08:02 there in my office that just says every

08:04 I literally no matter where I am I keep

08:06 this phrase just because it’s so obvious

08:07 but it reminds me is every little bit of

08:10 effort counts and the reason I say that

08:12 to myself is because so often when we’re

08:15 like when when we’ve got a big project

08:17 and we do a little bit of work on it

08:20 that doesn’t even make a dent it feels

08:22 like what was the even the point it’s

08:23 like I’m not I’ve barely made any

08:24 progress when you go to the gym and it’s

08:27 like that’s the first of a thousand

08:29 visits I’m gonna need to do when like

08:31 none of these things feel like much in

08:32 the moment but they actually all count

08:34 and even when you feel like you’re not

08:36 moving forward those things are still

08:38 moving you

08:39 you may not feel it right now but they

08:42 are moving you forward and that’s why

08:44 it’s so important to do them whether it

08:47 feels good or not how amazing is Ginny

08:49 she’s one of my favorite people she

08:51 gives such great advice and by the way

08:53 if you saw that seven minutes and you’re

08:55 like I got so much value out of that

08:56 imagine how valuable the full ninety

08:58 minutes was if you want to watch that

09:00 whole thing you still have the chance of

09:02 doing that you can become a member I

09:03 have a 14 day trial so you can even just

09:06 try it for 14 days if you want to see

09:08 what it’s all about and watch the rest

09:09 of that interview to do that

09:11 all you need to do is go to ask MH comm

09:14 I’ll leave a link here super easy to

09:16 sign up and regardless I will see you in

09:18 next week’s video

09:27 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video