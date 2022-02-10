How To Place Your Values in the Right Man

Love makes us do stupid things. I used to be that girl who made excuses for her partner’s bad behavior. The nice girl who sucked in degrading compliments from friends and loved ones.

I was taught to consider other people’s needs before mine from an early age. As I grew up, I followed this principle in my relationships.

When I meet someone, I will be the one to build the connection and stay in touch.

Then, ghosting wasn’t a familiar word. If I don’t hear from a friend or lover for a while, I will call or visit to see how they are doing.

I thought If I could make people around me happy at my expenses, I would have lived a fulfilled life.

I’ve realized that people do not acknowledge or have the courtesy to reciprocate humility and kindness.

There is nothing wrong with being nice. It’s a quality that sustains relationships and attracts people to you. I do not regret those days I was nice and gullible.

But if you are too nice, you move through life pleasing people, which makes you prone to being neglected.

We regard nice people as weaklings. I’m not telling you to change who you are or to be selfish all the time.

However, when you feel like you’re constantly being exploited, it’s time to stand up for yourself and get stronger.

If you fear that your own opinion and a clear sense of direction will perceive you as arrogant, domineering, or bitchy, you will stray from your worth and lose faith in what you can accomplish.

…

How to know when your values are taken for granted

When you are taken for granted, it feels like you are being trembled on.

It hurts when your opinions or actions are taken lightly by the people you love. I’ve found myself acting too kind, not because I was scared or weak but simply because I cared.

When you are too nice to a person, your actions and values can seem like a given in their minds.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Being there for your partner all the time, or doing all the favors for them without asking too much, will shift the balance in the relationship.

The person bestowed with everything will usually not appreciate your true worth and may treat you with indifference.

If you are the one who is continuously hurt, or the one who constantly adjusts your own behavior to keep the relationship whole, then you are probably not the problem; they are.

You may not be able to change what they do, but you can change what you do with their attitude towards you.

Stop underestimating your worth

You have to convince yourself you are of high value for others will acknowledge your worth.

There are thousands of people out there who would want to be with you, to caress you, who will do anything to be able to wake up next to you.

If you cannot believe you are worthy of being appreciated, no one will.

Stop ignoring your instincts

Listen to your instincts. It’s best to speak up right away when something bothers you, or you feel you’ve been wronged.

This might take some practice. If you miss your chance on the spot, plan your strategy to bring up the issue privately later.

Never let anyone disrespect you and get away with it.

Stop trying to please everyone

Toxic people know that nice people will do whatever they can to make the people they care about happy.

If your attempts to please aren’t working or aren’t lasting very long, maybe it’s time to stop. You can walk away and if you must come back, be sure they aren’t still repeating old habits.

You are not responsible for anybody else’s feelings.

Stop playing their mind games

Manipulative people have a way of sending out the vibe that you owe them something.

They also have a way of taking from you or doing something that hurts you, then maintaining they were doing it all for you. They will ask you to do something but claim they are testing you.

If their request doesn’t feel like a favor, it’s not. Don’t let them box you into a corner. You don’t owe anybody anything.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***