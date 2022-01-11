How to *Really* Know a Woman Likes You

If you search Google for how to know if a girl likes you, you won’t really have a great time.

Because it’s mostly half-baked truths.

If what I’m saying doesn’t sound clear yet, these few examples will give you a clearer picture of what I’m talking about:

“She acts nervous.”

This used to be one of the most obvious green lights for me.

Not until a female friend told me some time ago that she can’t stop wondering how many times someone’s mistaken nervous, polite smiles for actual affection.

Hence, the fact that a girl appears to be shy or nervous around you, doesn’t necessarily mean she likes you. It could be that she’s trying to close herself off instead of trying to connect with you.

“She mirrors you.”

No doubt, imitation is an obvious form of flattery. Hence, someone that kind of imitates your mannerisms might be doing so consciously or subconsciously out of attraction.

But sometimes, it could be that the person’s making fun of you especially if they’re mirroring your choice of words and behaviors behind your back.

Maybe it could just be a coincidence and you weren’t actually being copied. The person might be saying or doing something entirely different without any intention to mirror or copy you but it coincidentally seemed so.

In some extreme cases, the person could be a narcissist, and mirroring you is simply an act of manipulation so that you’ll fall for them in high hope that you’ve found your soul mate.

“She’s preening at you.”

You’ve heard it. I’ve heard it countless times even.

This “fun fact”, that’s quite popular on the internet: If a girl preens or plays with her hair while talking to you, she’s interested in you.

Knowing fully well that all women aren’t the same and that some women seem to be interested in a guy if they’re constantly fussing with their appearance, playing with their hair, adjusting their clothes, or just being generally fidgety, I have seen a handful of girls who generally behave in the same way when talking to just about anyone. Does that mean they’re romantically interested in everyone they interact with? Certainly not.

Some girls find it irresistible to play with their hair or something like that especially when there’s nothing in their hand at the moment.

Some of them become fidgety out of anxiety and this anxiety might be because they don’t want to be with the guy.

Hence, I don’t really think that hair fidgeting, preening, or whatever it’s called alone is enough sign that a girl is romantically interested in a guy since a lot of girls do this even if they’re in a flirty mood or not.

“She tells you a lot about her.”

Ha. Hahaha. This could clearly mean that she enjoys having you as a listener.

Or maybe because you always seem to be really interested whenever she shares incidents from her life, whenever she expresses her thoughts, interests, and hobbies too, or when she tells you things about her family, etc.

Or maybe it’s because you compliment or make her feel good when she does something good or because you comfort her when she’s sad.

All these boil down to one thing: it might be because she can’t get enough of the attention you’re giving her. And not necessarily because she’s romantically interested in you.

“She’s teasing you.”

One question that has been bothering me for a while now:

“Is teasing a sign that she’s interested?”

My pick on this one is that: it depends a lot on the girl like every other interest assessment sign out there.

Just because a girl that often teases a guy happened to be doing so out of attraction and likeness for him doesn’t necessarily mean that every girl that teases a guy is doing so out of romantic attraction.

And that’s because different girls act almost entirely different when they’re romantically interested in a guy. Yes, there isn’t some sort of master copy of a girl that all girls are created to be like.

Hence, no doubt, flirty or even playful teasing can be a sign of attraction but it can also be a sign of good friendship, or maybe as a result of one’s touchy-feely outgoing nature.

“She remembers the things you tell her.”

Well. You should be glad she finds you interesting enough to form a memory that is if she’s genuinely doing so. Otherwise, it might also be a sign of her infatuation with the things she remembers and not necessarily a reflection of her interest in you.

So…

How do you really know a girl likes you?

Since a lot of the interest assessment signs out there is half garbage.

The truth is that things aren’t as easy as most of these bloggers who give those kinds of advice make them seem.

Because often most guys notice a lot of these signs only to have everything blown in their face when they decide to act on the ‘perceived’ likeness of a girl.

That’s why I no longer count on those half-baked ‘signs’ because I now know that they won’t completely take away the uncertainties.

Hence, if I’m truly interested in a girl, I simply ask her out because that’s the only guaranteed way to know if she actually likes me or not.

Therefore, even if not every sign in the book matches up to the girl in question, and you’re interested in her, ask her anyway, she can only say no and that’s okay.

Yes, it’s old school advice but you don’t really need to assess a girl’s interest to ask her out because like earlier hinted, each person has different signs for being romantically interested hence, the only way to know if someone truly likes you is by asking them simply instead of some garbage signs of ‘perceived’ likeness that mostly have other meanings.

