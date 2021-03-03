How To Save Money When You Have a Low Income

By

Are you struggling with how to save money with a low income? Saving money is something that everyone seemingly wants to do, but often has much difficulty accomplishing.

According to a recent census report, 11.8% of Americans were living below the poverty line in 2018.

When I look back at every one I’ve worked with, I see that income itself has very little to do with savings rates. In fact, I’ve said many times

It doesn’t matter if you make $50,000 or $150,000 a year unless you generate a monthly surplus, you won’t get ahead

-Rick Orford

When working with someone who might have a low income, I’d start to focus on the “basic needs”. You have to focus on those things like rent, food, etc. As such, making a budget will be key to saving money with a low income. Everything that is absolutely essential. Stop spending on everything else – including things like cable TV, eating out, clothes shopping, and so on. This will generate a surplus. If it doesn’t, your needs are too expensive – so you’ll need to consider moving to a lower-cost home, or get a higher paying job, or a side hustle.

If you have predatory debt (i.e. payday loans, credit cards, etc), focus on paying them down ASAP. I like the “debt snowball” method – in that you start by paying off the creditor with the lowest balance first. Then you use that payment to pay off the next creditor and so on.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Soon, a healthy monthly surplus will be generated which should be used to generate an emergency fund, consisting of 6 months of “needs”. Once that’s done, pat yourself on the back. Feel free to start introducing back some “wants” and consider investing the rest for retirement.

-Rick

—

Previously published thefinanciallyindependentmillennial.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock