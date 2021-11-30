How to See the World With Awe and Wonder Again

Leave your phone at home. If you’re walking to a neighborhood restaurant, or taking a walk to the park, do you really need your phone? It doesn’t have to be 100% of the time, but now and then, leave your phone at home so you can be fully present with the people you’re with and the places you’re going. Leave your phone at home and take in the sights and smells on your walk. Rather than checking your social media the next time you’re at the park, just sit on the grass and take in the people and the view.

Remember to look up. A few years ago, I took an architecture tour of Chicago via boat. I was blown away by how much I learned, and saw, just by paying more attention to the tops of buildings. Beautifully designed arches and molding and parapets suddenly became visible.

In the 6th grade, we took an epic road trip across the country. We were driving through the middle of the Utah desert in the summer with no A/c. Even at midnight, it was sweltering hot. We were all in a bad mood and arguing, so my dad pulled over to let us pile out of the car and take a break. I don’t remember what we were arguing about, because as soon as we stepped out, we looked at the skies above and were greeted by the most glorious starry night. Millions and millions of stars filling the night sky. In all my years since, I’ve never seen a night sky as beautiful. I have no pictures of that moment, but the image is forever seared in my mind.

This past year, I’ve looked at more of what’s around me. Try it sometime, now and then. Just look up at the 2nd or 3rd floor of a building. Or let your eyes travel to the very top. Suddenly, you’ll see beautiful murals you’ve missed. You’ll see quotes painted on the side of buildings. You’ll see spires and bay windows and intricate details you’ve been missing.

Take a new route to work. If you walk, or bike, or take public transportation to work, it’s easy to stick with the same routine. It’s predictable and familiar The next time you walk or bike to work, take a different route. Open yourself to discovering some new streets and neighborhoods. For those that take public transportation, try taking a different bus. Do you always take an Uber or Lyft by yourself? Consider getting an Uber pool or Lyft line next time and starting a conversation with your fellow passengers.

Learn something new. When was the last time you learned something new? For years, I’ve told myself I’m not an artist and can’t draw. But then I tried it. And I love it. It’s now something I do to help manage my depression.

Think of something you’ve always wanted to learn. Maybe you want to learn how to do pottery. Or you want to take a woodworking class. Or maybe, after all these years, it’s finally time to sing up for a guitar class. Challenging ourselves is not only good for our mental development, but it’s such a great way to experience something new and potentially magical.