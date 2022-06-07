How To Stop Stepping on Fairy Tale BS

Many people come into a relationship with a list of things they expect their partner to do or be. This can cause problems down the road because it is impossible for one person to meet all of those expectations.

We might sometimes even like to imagine unicorns with rainbows and sunshine all the time; however, reality will inevitably do a Will Smith against us in our least expected moments.

This blog post will discuss 7 of the most common unrealistic expectations in relationships. Keep in mind that not every relationship has these same issues, but it is essential to be aware of them so you don’t set yourself up for disappointment.

“There are two ways to be happy: improve your reality, or lower your expectations.” — Jodi Picoult

7. 24/7 Availability

One unrealistic expectation that can cause problems in a relationship is the belief that your partner should always be available when you need them. This expectation is often seen in new relationships where one person may feel their partner should always be present and ready to listen or help out.

This is especially common in new relationships. You may feel like your partner should always be there for you, but the truth is that they have their own lives and responsibilities. It’s crucial to give each other space and understand that sometimes people need time to themselves.

However, it’s crucial to remember that everyone has their own life outside of the relationship with commitments and obligations that cannot always be put on hold whenever needed.

6. Telepathy

Telepathy is not a real thing, unfortunately, and expecting your partner to know everything about you without being vocal about it is only setting yourself up for disappointment. This can cause problems because it puts a lot of pressure on your partner to try to guess what you want or need.

Therefore, it’s vital to communicate openly and honestly with your partner so they can understand how you’re feeling. If you’re expecting them to read your mind, it will only lead to frustration on both ends.

Perhaps it can be easy to assume that your partner knows what you’re thinking or feeling, but it’s essential to communicate openly and honestly with them. This will help avoid any misunderstandings or frustration.

5. Zero judgments

In any relationship, it’s crucial to be able to have healthy debates and disagreements. It’s unrealistic to expect that you and your partner will agree on everything all the time. If you’re never able to disagree or have different opinions, it can lead to tension and resentment.

Being able to disagree is a key part of a healthy relationship. It shows that you’re both willing to communicate and listen to each other even when you don’t see eye-to-eye.

Of course, it’s important to remember that there is a difference between a healthy disagreement and an argument. Arguing can be destructive if not done correctly, but constructive criticism is necessary in order for both people to learn and grow together.

4. Parenting styles

Another unrealistic expectation that can often lead to arguments is the belief that you and your partner should parent in the exact same way. This is especially common for couples who have children from a previous relationship.

Everyone has their own parenting style, and it’s okay if yours doesn’t match up perfectly with your partner’s. What matters most is that you’re both providing love and support for your children. If you’re finding it difficult to agree on how to parent, it may be helpful to sit down and talk about each other’s expectations. This way, you can come to a compromise that works best for everyone involved.

3. Beliefs

It can be easy to expect that your partner will have the same beliefs as you, but this is rarely the case. Even if you’re with someone who shares some of your core values, it’s unrealistic to expect that they will view life in the same terms as you do.

This doesn’t mean that you should try to change your partner’s beliefs, but rather that you should be open to hearing their point of view. You may find that you learn something new or see things from a different perspective.

2. Absolute control of everything

Life has its ways of throwing us curveballs, and no one has control over everything. Expecting your partner to be in complete control of every situation is not only unrealistic, but it’s also unfair.

This can lead to a lot of pressure on your partner and eventually cause them to crack under the weight of it all. It’s important to remember that you’re a team and that you should work together to overcome any obstacle.

It’s normal to want things to go smoothly in a relationship, but there will always be bumps along the way. Trying to control everything will only end up causing more stress for both of you. The key is to let go of things we can’t control and focus on what we can.

1. Perfection

No one is perfect, and expecting your partner to be perfect is only setting yourself up for disappointment. This unrealistic expectation can cause problems because it leaves no room for error.

The key is to accept mistakes as a normal part of life. It’s also beneficial to remember that everyone makes errors, which is fine. What matters most is how you deal with your mistakes. You’ll probably be dissatisfied if you expect your partner to live up to an impossible standard.

In Conclusion

Not all fairy tales are bad, some of them provide excellent entertainment. However, they might be the cause of the many unrealistic expectations society often have in relationships.

If you identified with any of these expectations in your own relationship, try to work on setting more realistic and achievable goals. This will help you avoid disappointment and build a stronger, healthier bond with your partner.

“Men marry women with the hope they will never change. Women marry men with the hope they will change. Invariably they are both disappointed.” — Albert Einstein

