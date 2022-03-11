How To Survive in a Long-Distance Relationship

The distance can be tough on a relationship. If you and your partner are separated by miles and miles, it can be challenging to keep the flame alive. However, with some effort, you can make your long-distance relationship work.

In this blog post, we will discuss how to survive a long-distance relationship. By following our tips, you can keep your love strong even when you’re apart.

“In true love the smallest distance is too great and the greatest distance can be bridged.” — Hans Nouwens

…

The challenges and potential solutions of long-distance relationships.

The first step in surviving a long-distance relationship is to acknowledge the challenges that come with it. When you’re miles apart, it cannot be easy to maintain communication. You’ll need to make an effort to talk as often as possible, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Additionally, you’ll need to find ways to connect with your partner physically. Try video chatting or using a webcam whenever possible. If those aren’t options, consider mailing each other handwritten letters or sending care packages.

There are a few other challenges that come with long-distance relationships. For example, it can be challenging to deal with arguments when you’re not able to talk face-to-face. If you find yourself in this situation, try to agree to disagree. You can also consider mediation through technology if needed.

Overall, it’s important to remember that a long-distance relationship is just like any other relationship — it will take work. But by acknowledging the challenges and working together, you can make your long-distance relationship thrive.

The importance of communication

Talking is key in any relationship, but especially when you’re miles apart. Without regular communication, your long-distance relationship is likely to suffer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Make sure to talk about everything — from the big things like your future together to the small things like how your day went. Talking frequently will help you feel closer to each other, even when you’re not able to be in the same place.

It’s also important to be understanding of one another’s schedule. If one of you is busy and can’t talk for a few days, don’t get upset. Just pick up the conversation where you left off when you have time.

Finally, make sure that all forms of communication are being used effectively. For example, if your partner sends a text but doesn’t receive a response right away, they may assume you’re not interested in talking. Try to return their text as soon as you may find it possible to avoid any misunderstandings.

Ideas for making long-distance dates special

Just because you’re miles apart doesn’t mean you can’t have fun together. In fact, there are plenty of things you can do to make your long-distance dates memorable.

If possible, try to pick a time when both of you are free. This will ensure that you have enough time to devote to each other. Then, use one of the following ideas:

Play a game like Scrabble or chess over Skype

Watch a movie together and chat about it afterward

Cook your favorite meal and eat it while talking on Skype

Take a walk together around your neighborhood (or wherever you are) using Google Maps Street View

Visit an attraction near where each of you lives

Play a sport together online (like football or basketball)

Write each other love letters

Dealing with jealousy and insecurity

Jealousy and insecurity are common emotions in any relationship, but they can be amplified when you’re in a long-distance relationship. If you’re feeling jealous or insecure, it’s essential to communicate with your partner.

Try to share as much information about your day-to-day life as possible. This will help your partner understand what you’re doing and who you’re spending time with. Additionally, be understanding if your partner needs some time alone with friends or family.

If you find yourself getting jealous of your partner’s interactions with others, try to remember that they are just friends or family members. They aren’t a threat to your relationship.

Finally, if you’re feeling insecure about your relationship, talk to your partner. They likely feel the same way and will be more than happy to reassure you.

The benefits of a long-distance relationship

Despite the challenges, there are many benefits to having a long-distance relationship. For starters, you’ll have plenty of time for yourselves. This can be really beneficial for couples who are always busy with work or school. Additionally, when you’re not constantly around each other, you’ll appreciate each other more when you finally reunite.

Long-distance relationships can also help you grow as an individual. You’ll learn how to be more independent and self-sufficient. And, when you’re finally together again, you’ll have a better understanding of who you are and what you want out of the relationship.

Don’t forget about your own life.

It’s important to remember that you have your own life, even if it feels like your partner is your whole world. Make sure to stay busy with work, school, hobbies, and friends. This will help you maintain a sense of self and prevent you from feeling bored or lonely.

Doing things on your own will also give you something to talk about with your partner. They’ll be interested in hearing about all the new stuff you’re doing and experiencing. So don’t forget to keep them updated.

“Distance is not for the fearful, it’s for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It’s for those who know a good thing when they see it, even if they don’t see it nearly enough.” — Meghan Daum

…

Final Thought

If you’re feeling discouraged about your long-distance relationship, don’t worry — you’re not alone. Many couples have gone through similar challenges.

The most important thing is to stay positive and hopeful. Remember that the distance won’t last forever. With time and effort, you can make your relationship work.

By following these tips, you can survive and even thrive in a long-distance relationship and keep the love alive. Distance is challenging, but with a bit of effort, you can make it work. Thanks for reading.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

This post was inspired by and researched on these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information may be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***