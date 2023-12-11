How to Survive Silly Season

Office parties, last drinks of the year with friends and then, the icing, Christmas. Lots of merriment and great times supposedly but it can be a lot too! And that’s not mentioning the hangovers. So, what can be done to enjoy ourselves but not end up feeling wrung out like Santa’s sweaty socks after delivering presents on Christmas Eve?!

Energetic containers. That’s the direct answer. Let me explain. We often feel overextended and exhausted when we don’t fill our own (energetic) cup before filling others. We need to pay attention and maintain our energy levels and I’m not only talking physically. I’m mainly talking emotionally.

I used to have a fear of abandonment which caused me to say, “yes” to that party when deep down I didn’t want to go or I always tried to say the right thing to not upset anymore. It was exhausting and caused me to leak energy from my container.

Yes, physical container (our bodies) maintenance is important. Vital in fact. Drinking too much and eating irregular things at irregular times play havoc. There’s physical stuff we can do (vitamin D uptake to name one) to avoid SAD syndrome and I don’t know about you but lack of sleep sometimes makes me just want to cry!

Emotionally and physically, an answer for surviving Silly Season (and all year round) is the same. Learn to say, “no” more. Remember, “No” is a full sentence. Boundaries protect our bodies and create our energetic container. How do we set them? That’s where the work lies. It starts with remembering to pause to check in with how you feel. Ask yourself, why am I actually going to that party? If the answer is, to party and have fun, hundy p go. If it’s because you feel obligated, ask yourself what you’re hiding from. Fear of upsetting someone? Saving face? FOMO? These are surface reasons. Try digging deeper then choose to act from there…

Remember, “If you’re not saying how you feel, you are LITERALLY creating a reality that was never meant to exist for you and those around you”

If you’d like to discuss more on that and working on your boundaries, GIT (That’s never going to work for Get In Touch is it! LOL). Drop me a LAM, short for Liberate + Acceptance = Magnetism on IG, details are below or book a free discovery call here.

As always, thanks for reading

With gratitude,

Adam (Follow me on IG @thevulnerabilityguy for more)

PRACTICE: The Sway*

WHY: It bypasses our thinking mind and sees what instinctively we’d like to do.

HOW TO START: Stand up, take a breath and close your eyes. Place your hands on your heart then ask yourself a question you know is true e.g. My name is . See which way you sway — forward or back? Whichever doesn’t matter but that’s your “Yes” indicator. Then ask a question you know is false e.g. My name is . Did you sway the opposite way? Mad huh! Now ask whatever question you like, e.g. “Do I really want to go to that party?”

* This is an invitation for guidance. No responsibility is taken by the author for the usage of this practice. He just finds it fascinating.

