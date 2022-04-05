How To Tell if Your Crush Likes You

Nothing is more frustrating than liking someone and not knowing if they want you back. It can be even more difficult when you don’t have any clues to go off of. If you are wondering how to know if your crush likes you, look no further!

This blog post will discuss 10 signs that your crush may be interested in you. We will also provide some tips on making things a little bit easier for you.

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

…

1. Actions Speak Louder than Words

One of the easiest ways to tell if your crush likes you is by looking at their actions. If they are always around you or seem to go out of their way to talk to you, then there is a good chance they will like you.

Additionally, if they make an effort to do things for you, like buying you a drink or holding the door open for you, that is also a sign that they may be interested in you. On the other hand, if your crush seems to avoid you or ignores your attempts at conversation, then it is likely that they are not interested in you.

2. Drastic Transformation

If your crush has recently undergone a drastic physical transformation, they may be trying to impress you. This is because people often want to look their best in front of the person they like. If your crush has lost weight, dyed their hair, or gotten plastic surgery, there’s a good chance that they’re trying to win your affection.

While this may seem like a bit of an extreme measure, it’s not unheard of. People will do all sorts of things in order to get the attention of the person they like. If your crush has recently gone through a significant change, it might be because they want you to notice them.

3. Gifts and Surprises

This is because people often want to show their affection for someone they like by doing things for them. If your crush is always giving you small gifts or doing something to surprise you, it’s a sign that they’re attracted to you. If your crush is constantly trying to make you happy, there’s a good chance that they have feelings for you.

Of course, not all gifts mean that someone likes you. For example, if your crush gives you a birthday present, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re attracted to you. However, if they give you random gifts for no reason or go out of their way to do something special for you, it’s likely that they like you.

4. Clues from Their Friendships

If their friends speak about you in a way that suggests your crush is into you, it’s likely that they are too. For example, if their friends tease them about liking you or constantly bring up how cute the two of you would be together, it’s probably true. This is because people usually don’t talk about someone they like to their friends unless there is some truth to it.

If you’re not sure whether or not your crush likes you, try talking to their friends and see what they say. However, keep in mind that their friends may not be entirely honest with you. If this is the case, it would be best to speak to your crush directly or try observing your crush’s behavior around other people and see any clues.

5. Nervousness & Fidgeting

If your crush starts acting really nervous and fidgeting around you, it could be a sign that they are attracted to you. This is because people often begin fidgeting when they’re feeling anxious or uncomfortable. If your crush does this every time they’re around you, they likely like you.

Keep in mind that there are other reasons why someone might start fidgeting. They may be feeling overwhelmed because of the situation, or they may have a habit of fidgeting. If you’re not sure why your crush is fidgeting, try asking them directly.

6. Physical Compliments

If your crush is always complimenting you on your appearance, it’s a sign that they’re attracted to you. This is because people often give compliments to show their affection for someone else. If your crush is constantly praising your looks, there’s a good chance that they like you.

Keep in mind that not all physical compliments mean that someone likes you. For example, if your crush says something like, “you have really nice eyes,” this could be a polite way of saying hello. However, if they are constantly giving you lavish compliments about your appearance, it’s likely that they have feelings for you.

7. Close Distance

If your crush is always trying to sit or stand close to you, it’s a sign that they’re attracted to you. This is because people often want to be close to the person they like to show their affection to. If your crush is constantly trying to get closer to you, it means that they probably really like you.

However, there may be other reasons why someone would want to sit or stand close to you. For example, they may be cold and need some warmth. Unless this is frequently happening and your crush never seems too far away from you, it’s probably safe to say that they have feelings for you.

8. Full Interest

If your crush is constantly asking you what you’re up to and where you’re going, it’s a sign that they are interested in you. People often want to know more about someone they like, so if your crush is constantly asking questions, it’s likely that they have a crush on you as well.

This doesn’t mean that your crush needs to know every single detail of your life. However, if they are consistently showing an interest in what you’re doing, it’s a good indication that they like you.

9. Physical Contact

If your crush always seems to find a way to touch you, even if it is just lightly grazing your arm, they may be interested in you. This is because people often use physical contact as a way to show their affection for someone else. If your crush is touching you more than usual, there’s a good chance that they like you.

Don’t forget that it’s essential to pay attention to other signals too. Just because someone touches you doesn’t mean that they automatically like you. However, if all of the other signs seem to be pointing in the right direction, this could indicate that they are attracted to you.

10. Eye Contact in Excess

If your crush is constantly making eye contact with you, it could be a sign that they are interested in you. Sometimes, people will hold eye contact for longer than is socially acceptable because they want to show their interest in the other person. If this is happening, your crush likely likes you back.

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule. There may be times when your crush looks at you for an extended period of time because they are lost in thought, or they have something else on their mind. However, if this happens frequently, it’s probably safe to say that they like you.

There are a few other things to keep in mind about eye contact as well. For example, some cultures consider it to be rude to make eye contact for too long. If you are not sure how your crush feels about making eye contact, it might be a good idea to ask them directly.

“Sometimes you get lucky and find a soul that grooves with yours.” — Unknown

…

The Bottom Line

There are several different ways to know if your crush likes you. If your crush constantly praises your looks, tries to get close to you, asks questions about you, and makes eye contact, they are likely attracted to you.

However, don’t forget that there may be other reasons why someone does these things — so don’t jump to conclusions just yet. Pay attention to all of the signs, and then decide based on all of the information you have. Good luck!

…

