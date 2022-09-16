How to Tell If You’re Ready to Take a Leap of Faith? Part 1

You’re probably here trying to make sense of your situation, and if it’s really worth it to take a leap of faith in yourself. Career changes can be a scary deal.

I was going through the agony of deciding to leave a career after 24 years, where I had felt very successful when my doctor made the decision for me.

I had the full-blown symptoms of adrenal fatigue, so it was a shock when he said those words, “You need to take time off to heal.”

To actually act upon those words was another thing. It’s hard to leave a profession I had done so well in to jump into the unknown, but everything in the Universe had pointed me in that direction. I could not ignore all the signs that said to take a leap of faith.

I stepped into the unknown on my journey, even asking for assistance from a Medium to see if I was on the right path. It’s not as crazy as it sounds!

According to Robert Half, a US Human Resources consulting firm, “Workers of younger generations see more and more rewards in changing jobs. According to their results, 75% of respondents between 18 and 34 years old view job-hopping as beneficial. In contrast, 59% of respondents between 35 and 54 believe the same, and only 51% of those who are 55 or older.”

Those are still excellent odds that you’re doing the right thing!

See if you read anything that resonates with your situation.

The Signs Will Be Evident

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

1.) My current job wasn’t challenging me anymore, so each day was a struggle to get through. This wasn’t just unhappiness but a genuine sense that I could no longer contribute to my job in a meaningful way.

I could leave education and do other things, like bartending, work in a brick and mortar somewhere, or write. You have different options, too, if you put your mind to it.

Think of your potential, and then start planning.

2.) The early hours were impacting my health and well-being. I was no longer able to journal, meditate or even work out. Getting the proper amount of sleep was more critical than self-reflection or physical exertion. After 20 years of doing those things in the morning, then having to stop made me uneasy.

My body was revolting, and I needed to pay attention.

Your health is ultimately all you have at the end of the day, so make changes to improve it so you can accomplish your dreams.

3.) My relationship was solid and supportive. I was blessed with an amazingly supportive man who saw I needed change and was willing to help me transition through it.

Your support system may be a spouse, family members, or friends willing to help you transition from this phase of your life into this new journey.

Pick wisely, though. You want people that believe in you and your new goals and can help you navigate wisely. You also want those of practical minds to help you see pitfalls and how to get around them safely.

4.) My passion for writing was screaming at me to put time into it. I had several projects that had waited patiently for me, and each day they were shoved deeper under the “To Do” pile.

Do you have a passion or goal that would flourish if you put more time toward it? When I write, I lose all track of time being in the zone. I don’t feel overworked or that it’s tedious.

Your passion must drive you through the unknown making you feel empowered instead of stuck and worried.

You may have some of the same questions.

How will I make money if I decide to leave?

What about health insurance?

What about paying for my daughter’s education?

How can we afford to buy a boat to live on? (Insert a goal or dream here!)

If you go back and read my signs, I had specific things showing me I could take that leap. My relationship was stable, and I had enough savings to make it through for some time while I healed. I also had a desire to write screenplays, novels, and non-fiction.

I was also hit by a profound inkling of something bigger. I listened to motivational speakers and out-of-the-box thinkers like Abraham Hicks, Dr. Wayne Dyer, and the like.

It was through those moments that my uncertainties left my heart. I truly felt that I would be taken care of and that each of my fears was just my mind trying to find flaws in the perfect plan.

I was told by Kim Babcock, a spirit medium that speaks for Erik Medhus, that my body will keep screaming its unhappiness the longer I ignore my passion for writing.

Erik talked to me about following my true path or passion. He reassured me that when you put your energies into something that you love, you cannot fail. His words resonate with me still.

When you follow your true path, you cannot fail.

“Whatever you can do or dream, you can begin it. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now.”- Goethe.

