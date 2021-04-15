How To Win a Shy Guy Over

How do shy men actually flirt? And how do you know whether he is just unsure or not interested? I will show you how you can recognize his timid flirtation signals and how to win over shy men.

For many men, their shyness seems an insurmountable barrier when looking for a partner. For fear of failure, many prefer to leave it the same. Online dating platforms and chat portals are a real blessing for shy men.

Here a man can formulate his answers in peace and quiet and hide his nervousness, sweats or other uncertainties well from you . After a few messages, the first uncertainty often disappears and nothing stands in the way of getting to know each other personally. Also, by matching in the online partner search, shy men can look specifically for women who are shy themselves or who find introverted men particularly attractive.

To recognize a shy guy tentative flirtation signals, here are some things to look out for:

Tentative eye contact

Test his interest by looking him straight in the eyes. If he’s not interested, he won’t return your gaze. If he looks straight away, but then briefly back to you this shows that you are clearly interested.

Flushed face

A quick eye contact or an accidental touch and his face turns red? Direct hit – the flushed face is a clear sign that he is emotionally reactive and nervous about you. Disinterest is definitely a nuisance here.

Leg posture

Another small but very clear signal is his stance. Insecure men often have their legs close together and tend to put one foot on the other. In addition to the leg posture, constantly changing the sitting position can also be a sign of nervousness and shyness.

Hand in the trouser pockets

Shy guys like to hide their hands in their pants or jacket pockets. This protective attitude should have a casual effect on us women and gives men protection and security.

Touch test

If you still find it difficult to correctly interpret your signs, the touch test can help. Provoke brief, accidental physical contact. If he flinches briefly but then returns your touch, then he is interested. An embarrassed smile is also a good sign.

If, on the other hand, he stays cold, shows no movement or even moves away from you, then he is probably not interested.

7 tactics to win a shy guy

After you have recognized his hesitant expressions of interest, it is now time to conquer the shy man for you. With these 8 strategies, you can overcome his insecurity and win him over.

1.Talk to him about his hobbies and interests

Many shy men really respond openly when it comes to their hobbies. Take a close look at his profile and find out what inspires him. In this way you make him a specialist in the conversation and the spell of shyness breaks all by itself.

2.Wait with the first meeting

If you ask him after a few days or weeks after the first date, a shy man is sure to refuse. Give him enough time to get used to the thought and prepare for it. It can be helpful here to casually address the topic from time to time before you ask him specifically about it.

3.Better to go to the cinema than to a restaurant

There are also a few things to consider when choosing the location for the first date. Choose a relaxed environment with lots of people around you. In this way you can approach each other very carefully and at the same time avoid the familiar embarrassing silence.

4.Show him that you are nervous too

Nervousness is something very human! Show him that you are unsure too. This will give him security and build his confidence.

5.Compliment him

With just a few small compliments, you can easily strengthen the self-esteem of shy men and help them through the first insecurities. Say something nice about his appearance, how comfortable you are with him, or how much you enjoy the meeting.

6.Send clear signals

A smile or a flirtatious look are often not enough to lure shy men out of their reserves. Clearer signals are needed here . Be prepared for the fact that you definitely need to take the first step.

7.Be patient with him

Last but not least: give him enough time! After the first date, do not ask directly for the next one or surprise him with too quick confessions of love. Partnering with a shy guy is a real long-term project. Open yourself up to him in small steps and give him enough space.

Conclusion

So winning over a shy man can take a lot of effort and requires a lot of patience. Therefore, you may now be asking yourself if it’s worth the effort at all. I think yes, look at these arguments

A shy man is considered loyal. There is something mysterious and attractive about shyness. Shy men are often particularly creative and romantic. You are considered sensitive and empathetic Men who are shy are considered better listeners You don’t need constant attention

