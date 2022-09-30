How We Deal With “Is ADHD Real?” [Video]

By Understood
It's a dreaded (and hurtful) question that families get asked too often: "Is ADHD even real?" Hosts Amanda Morin and Lexi Walters Wright hear from parents of kids with ADHD who've muddled through explaining their child's attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity issues to family and friends. And they hear from expert Stephanie Sarkis, PhD, about the brain science behind ADHD.
hi i’m amanda morin a writer recovering
teacher and parent advocate and i’m lexi
walters wright community manager for
understood.org and we are in it init is
a podcast from understood for parents on
this show we offer support and some
practical advice for families whose kids
are struggling with reading math focus
and other learning and attention issues
today we’re talking about that moment
when someone asks us is adhd even real
this is something that comes up all the
time for parents it is such a common
topic in our understood community forums
and in part that’s because there’s a lot
of misinformation out there about adhd
which stands for attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder and the biggest
myth is that it’s not a legit condition
never mind that there’s a lot of brain
science behind the adhd diagnosis
there’s still people out there who
aren’t so sure so we put out a call for
parents to tell us about your
experiences
so the one that i’ve been hearing lately
and the most often is
that adhd is a made-up disease by the
government and big pharma in order to
push
acid onto kids of african-american
descent
obviously there are a whole lot of
issues with that specific clap back
uh i have two boys who have adhd and
have heard all the ridiculous things
that people have to say but my favorite
is always when people try to play down
the diagnosis in an attempt to make me
feel better not that i need to be made
to feel better so i often get told
things like oh they’ll go out of it or
it’s not really a diagnosis or my
favorite they’re always far too quick to
diagnose adhd
i am a mother of a ten-year-old girl who
has adhd
and one time this came up in
conversation
with a colleague and when i mentioned
that my daughter has adhd my colleague
said oh that surprises me
and so i said why does that surprise you
and she said because i didn’t think that
you would want that label
and so i kind of took a deep breath and
said well i don’t see it as a label it’s
actually a neurological condition
and then i explained a little bit more
and i think she was absolutely not
trying to be
hurtful or even realize that her comment
may have been hurtful she was simply
trying to understand
but i think what the comment put on
display is a misconception that a lot of
people have and perhaps that i had
before i was forced to learn about adhd
because of my daughter’s diagnosis which
is a perception that it’s not a real
medical diagnosis it’s something
fabricated
as
an excuse for either attention or to
explain away bad behavior
amanda is this a question that you get
yes and as you know lexi i have both a
son and a spouse with adhd so when does
it usually come up like what are the
circumstances
yeah so lexi it’s not always a dark
question and sometimes it’s that verbal
side eye from another parent like when
they’re watching my awesomely delightful
and scattered son move super fast on the
playground he bumps into people he
interrupts conversations
and i’ll be like whoa ho he is having a
really rough day with his adhd
and the other parent will say something
like
does he really have adhd he’s so focused
when he’s at our house playing with
legos or whatever i get the sense that
this is maybe a fraught question for you
yeah yeah yeah it can be
you know when i get asked if adhd is
real it feels like i’m being judged it
feels like people are commenting on my
parenting it feels like they’re passing
judgment on whether i can keep my kid
under control
and it sometimes feels like
they’re
watching me make excuses for my child
when i’m not making excuses i’m just
telling it like it is
i want to know so if someone asked a
parent like me a parent who has a child
with adhd
whether adhd was real how would you
recommend that that parent answer the
question
i would say um well let me
know why you’re asking that first i
wanna know because that’s kind of rude
dr stephanie sarkis is a psychotherapist
who works with children and adolescents
she’s one of understood’s experts so
first i want to know you tell me what
your concerns are i mean maybe it’s a
grandparent yes and uncle you know but i
mean that that makes sense if it’s just
some random person you know from like
pta or something that’s rude
in working with parents
have you found effective ways to help a
parent understand that this is not just
laziness or distraction or you know a
troubled kid
i mean parents where they’re at what i
mean by that is i ask them you tell me
what you know about adhd and uh where
some places that you got the information
from what questions do you have now
sometimes it’s just that uh just by
accident people have gone on the website
that don’t have a lot of valid
information sometimes a a family member
took medication free html side effects
and so what i talked to parents about is
um let me
look at what you’ve learned about it and
let me tell you what i know about it
let’s put our heads together and come up
with a solution that best helps your
child
uh and also i would explain that
there’s a difference between can’t and
won’t
it’s not that your child doesn’t want to
do their chores is that they can’t
remember multi-step tasks and there’s a
big difference between can’t and won’t
and we really need to focus on the fact
that she brings can’t do some things
rather than looking at a won’t which is
a willful behavior
my son who’s 11 is diagnosed with adhd
and
we were at a family visit
and another family member was trying to
for some reason kind of take over the
parenting
of my son because he wasn’t going to bed
or he was having a meltdown or he was
just generally having a hard time
overtired overstimulated
and afterwards we had a discussion about
it and this family member said well
you know i think that with just a little
more discipline and a little bit better
parenting he’s going to be fine
so that kind of stuck with me for a lot
of years and kind of
changed my relationship with that person
probably for ever
stephanie can scientists actually see
adhd in somebody’s brain you can
actually see it on scandinavian and
functional mris it’s called an fmri but
that means that it’s an mri done while
you’re doing stuff so there are studies
where people are doing it past that
involved executive functions the first
executive functions are in the frontal
lobe your brain and they do things like
planning thinking ahead learning from
consequences so what happens is we have
people do these tasks while we’re
scanning their brains and you can see in
adhd people when they’re given a test
that is of their executive functioning
their brain does not connect their
neurons do not communicate as well as in
the non-adhd brain
and also part of the adhd brain are more
active where they kind of shouldn’t be
so people are paying attention to stuff
they shouldn’t be paying attention to
and not paying attention to the stuff
that they should be
now i want to go have an fmri but i’m
not going to but i think
uh yeah and and and it’s not the fmri’s
aren’t standard parts of treatment i get
asked a lot my parents uh we we don’t
have those as standard treatment but uh
in studies they do use them right so if
most parents aren’t going to get their
child a brain scan what are the other
ways that we can tell that someone has
adhd uh their attack called executive
function test and those are computer
tests that you’re given where you have a
stimulus or a thing on the screen and
you’re asked to press the space bar
click the mouse uh when you see the
thing and not when you don’t see the
thing and one of the things that the
executive function test look for is your
ability to have selective attention
selective attention means that you’re
focused on the thing on the screen and
you’re blurring out everything else
so that’s something that people adhd
have difficulties with also at your
doctor’s visit you may be asked about a
history of symptoms of your child or
yourself and you can fill out scales
about that behavior so those are adhd
rating scales and we also ask a lot of
questions about you know how things are
at school and how things are at home and
how they differ we also ask what’s
worked in the past too for adhd because
that makes a big difference in how we
may be able to help you is we wanna
focus on what’s worked well so we can
get you further on the path to where you
wanna be
so
amanda i wanna know
how do you know that adhd is real
how do i know how to use israel
i know that adhd is real because we have
dinner and my son has slid under the
table and i’m just like hey can you sit
up here we’re good you know your food’s
up here
i know that adhd is real because my
husband sets a timer to get my son’s
bedtime routine going and it’s for both
of them not just for
my son
i know that adhd is real because we have
chosen we’ve made the choice to use
medication
with our son
and
when he doesn’t take it he’s very
scattered and he can say so he can tell
us that his brain is moving too fast so
we know it’s real because when he takes
that medication
he slows down a little bit too and he
can he can re he can respond to other
things that we’re doing
as well as medication he can respond to
lists and checklists and prompts and
things like that and i know it’s real
because i feel like i am the only person
in my house who’s taking care of the
executive functioning like
organizing and planning and all of those
things
um
yeah i mean there’s just no way
to not know it’s real in our house
i realized adhd was real when i had my
daughter
and she had these issues
not just focus and attention she just
had a whole lot of hyper activity
and
you know being that she’s a 25 weaker
her brain development was truncated by
the fact that she came out so premature
my name is andy i’m a dad and a
psychologist who works with families of
kids with learning and attention issues
i also have adhd myself
when people say that they don’t believe
in the existence of adhd for me it’s
like denying the existence of gravity
i spend so much time of my life
describing unique brains to parents
teachers and students
also because my brain you know has this
condition if i could sort of animate or
create an image of my brain there’d be
butterflies and hummingbirds and sort of
cats wandering around this really rich
colorful landscape the challenge is that
you know my brain is working so hard to
try to sort and put this information
together and you know it’s harder at
times to find all the treasures and
information that’s there it’s not always
orderly or predictable or responding the
same way as other people
but ultimately when i’ve learned my
strategies and i’ve taught strategies to
the kids i work with
they’re capable of doing as much or even
more than other people who don’t have
this condition
amanda we’ve been talking about some of
the really unhelpful things that people
say when they learn that your child has
adhd
i have this horrible feeling that i may
have said some clueless things myself at
one point or another
simply because i didn’t know better at
the time
so for people like me people who really
want to understand and be supportive
do you have any advice
what i appreciate about what you just
said is that
you want to understand yeah right and
that’s the part that i think is really
important the people who want to
understand
and i think there are a lot of things
that people say when they don’t
understand
that come out poorly things like i oh i
don’t want my kid to have that diagnosis
i don’t want him to be labeled you’re
better you than me better you than me or
i don’t know how you handle this or one
of my least favorite phrases is you know
you don’t have anything more than you
can handle and i’m always thinking i
have more than i can handle all the time
right
but i i think that just saying like i
want to understand this and just saying
sometimes
and you do this a lot lexi i think you
say to me like i don’t think i’m going
to get this right but i have a question
for you and i think just naming that is
really important it helps me feel a lot
less judged when people are saying to me
i’m just really curious and i’m trying
to figure this out and i want to do what
i can for you and sometimes just
not saying anything is really helpful
right
i i wonder and i’m i’m just thinking
about interactions that you’ve had with
other parents of kids who have adhd
whether or not they know that your kid
has adhd is it i mean do you ever
encounter those times where you’re
running through your head how you can
bring up whether
or not adhd is an issue for another
family
i tend not to ask
because i think they’ll tell me if they
want to tell me
but sometimes i’ll give them the you
know hey this looks really familiar
mm-hmm and then give them the opening
right oh this is really familiar we deal
with this in our house a lot or he looks
a lot like like my kid wow right now and
it gives them that opening if they want
to say anything they can say something
that’s so smart
so stephanie people like grandparents
who like it’s maybe not something that’s
totally familiar to them where you can’t
limit that interaction what’s what’s the
best way
to sort of navigate that when
grandparents are saying well we didn’t
have adhd back in our day
it’s okay if they don’t believe that
she’s real but you know as parents we
choose to believe the research and
believe the science that says this is a
real thing and we’re gonna treat it like
that and i think it’s important with
grandparents and say okay so these are
the things that we do with our kids is
really important grandparents and
parents on the same page
and these are the things that we would
appreciate if
we stuck with like if it’s really
important that your kids get outside for
a certain amount of time just to go out
and play because being outside helps the
adhd brain kind of calm down you can say
the grandparents will i i really like it
if the kids could be out like two hours
a day playing a supervised playing just
free play yeah that’s a really good way
to handle that i like that is it you
don’t have you know you don’t
necessarily have to say i believe this
is real but here’s what we’re doing to
help this child i love that i think it’s
a great idea
thanks so much stephanie i really
appreciate you’re welcome anytime
can you think of a time when your son’s
adhd came up and someone handled it well
definitely one of the best experiences i
ever had
was so i always worry about taking him
to play dates because i never know
whether i say something do i not say
something do i drop him off do i stay do
i hover like all of those kinds of
things
and i brought him to a playdate
and i started to say i said you know i
just want to let you know he has adhd
and the mom said oh yeah we’ve got that
in our house too we’ve got this handled
and i just went
like that was such a relief
i felt like she knew how to handle this
and i felt like she was saying to me go
to the grocery store get your errands
done without your kid mm-hmm we’ve got
this yeah we’re in this with you yeah
did you feel less worried about how he
was going to do on the play date or did
it alleviate needing to even think
through how he would do i wasn’t worried
about how he would do
i was worried about how he’d be
perceived and that’s what changed for me
is i didn’t have any concerns about the
perceptions of the parents in that house
anymore yeah wow
do you still play date with that family
all the time
you’ve been listening to init a podcast
from understood for parents our website
is understood.org where you can find all
sorts of free resources for people
raising kids with learning and attention
issues
we also want to hear what you think of
this podcast init is for you so we want
to make sure you’re getting what you
need go to u.org podcast to share your
thoughts and find resources that’s the
letter u as in
understood.org
podcast
and if you like what you heard today
please tell somebody about it share it
with the parents at your bus stop tell
your special education support group or
send a link to your child’s pediatrician
you can also go to apple podcasts in
radus which is a great way to let other
people know about init
you can subscribe to init on apple
podcasts follow us on spotify or keep up
with us however you listen to podcasts
between episodes you can find understood
on facebook twitter and pinterest or
visit our website u.org
podcast that’s letter u dot org
podcast and come back next time when
we’ll be talking about what happens when
someone asks your child with dyslexia to
read out loud
did you count until you got to your
paragraph of course i counted i still do
that now um i count till you get to your
paragraph i’d go to the breast room when
it was like two people before me and
then stay there so i know that it would
be like two people after me
if this rings a bell and you have a
story to share you can call in and leave
a voice message that we just might use
on the next episode of init you’ll find
that number at u.org
podcast
in it is a production of understood for
parents init is produced by blake eskin
of noun and verb rodeo and julie subrin
mike erico wrote our theme music and
laura kushner is the director of
editorial content at understood for
parents thank you so much for being in
it with us and thanks for listening
