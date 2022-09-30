How We Deal With “Is ADHD Real?” [Video]

By Understood

It's a dreaded (and hurtful) question that families get asked too often: "Is ADHD even real?" Hosts Amanda Morin and Lexi Walters Wright hear from parents of kids with ADHD who've muddled through explaining their child's attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity issues to family and friends. And they hear from expert Stephanie Sarkis, PhD, about the brain science behind ADHD.

hi i’m amanda morin a writer recovering

teacher and parent advocate and i’m lexi

walters wright community manager for

understood.org and we are in it init is

a podcast from understood for parents on

this show we offer support and some

practical advice for families whose kids

are struggling with reading math focus

and other learning and attention issues

today we’re talking about that moment

when someone asks us is adhd even real

this is something that comes up all the

time for parents it is such a common

topic in our understood community forums

and in part that’s because there’s a lot

of misinformation out there about adhd

which stands for attention deficit

hyperactivity disorder and the biggest

myth is that it’s not a legit condition

never mind that there’s a lot of brain

science behind the adhd diagnosis

there’s still people out there who

aren’t so sure so we put out a call for

parents to tell us about your

experiences

so the one that i’ve been hearing lately

and the most often is

that adhd is a made-up disease by the

government and big pharma in order to

push

acid onto kids of african-american

descent

obviously there are a whole lot of

issues with that specific clap back

uh i have two boys who have adhd and

have heard all the ridiculous things

that people have to say but my favorite

is always when people try to play down

the diagnosis in an attempt to make me

feel better not that i need to be made

to feel better so i often get told

things like oh they’ll go out of it or

it’s not really a diagnosis or my

favorite they’re always far too quick to

diagnose adhd

i am a mother of a ten-year-old girl who

has adhd

and one time this came up in

conversation

with a colleague and when i mentioned

that my daughter has adhd my colleague

said oh that surprises me

and so i said why does that surprise you

and she said because i didn’t think that

you would want that label

and so i kind of took a deep breath and

said well i don’t see it as a label it’s

actually a neurological condition

and then i explained a little bit more

and i think she was absolutely not

trying to be

hurtful or even realize that her comment

may have been hurtful she was simply

trying to understand

but i think what the comment put on

display is a misconception that a lot of

people have and perhaps that i had

before i was forced to learn about adhd

because of my daughter’s diagnosis which

is a perception that it’s not a real

medical diagnosis it’s something

fabricated

as

an excuse for either attention or to

explain away bad behavior

[Music]

amanda is this a question that you get

yes and as you know lexi i have both a

son and a spouse with adhd so when does

it usually come up like what are the

circumstances

yeah so lexi it’s not always a dark

question and sometimes it’s that verbal

side eye from another parent like when

they’re watching my awesomely delightful

and scattered son move super fast on the

playground he bumps into people he

interrupts conversations

and i’ll be like whoa ho he is having a

really rough day with his adhd

and the other parent will say something

like

does he really have adhd he’s so focused

when he’s at our house playing with

legos or whatever i get the sense that

this is maybe a fraught question for you

yeah yeah yeah it can be

you know when i get asked if adhd is

real it feels like i’m being judged it

feels like people are commenting on my

parenting it feels like they’re passing

judgment on whether i can keep my kid

under control

and it sometimes feels like

they’re

watching me make excuses for my child

when i’m not making excuses i’m just

telling it like it is

[Music]

i want to know so if someone asked a

parent like me a parent who has a child

with adhd

whether adhd was real how would you

recommend that that parent answer the

question

i would say um well let me

know why you’re asking that first i

wanna know because that’s kind of rude

[Laughter]

dr stephanie sarkis is a psychotherapist

who works with children and adolescents

she’s one of understood’s experts so

first i want to know you tell me what

your concerns are i mean maybe it’s a

grandparent yes and uncle you know but i

mean that that makes sense if it’s just

some random person you know from like

pta or something that’s rude

in working with parents

have you found effective ways to help a

parent understand that this is not just

laziness or distraction or you know a

troubled kid

i mean parents where they’re at what i

mean by that is i ask them you tell me

what you know about adhd and uh where

some places that you got the information

from what questions do you have now

sometimes it’s just that uh just by

accident people have gone on the website

that don’t have a lot of valid

information sometimes a a family member

took medication free html side effects

and so what i talked to parents about is

um let me

look at what you’ve learned about it and

let me tell you what i know about it

let’s put our heads together and come up

with a solution that best helps your

child

uh and also i would explain that

there’s a difference between can’t and

won’t

it’s not that your child doesn’t want to

do their chores is that they can’t

remember multi-step tasks and there’s a

big difference between can’t and won’t

and we really need to focus on the fact

that she brings can’t do some things

rather than looking at a won’t which is

a willful behavior

[Music]

my son who’s 11 is diagnosed with adhd

and

we were at a family visit

and another family member was trying to

for some reason kind of take over the

parenting

of my son because he wasn’t going to bed

or he was having a meltdown or he was

just generally having a hard time

overtired overstimulated

and afterwards we had a discussion about

it and this family member said well

you know i think that with just a little

more discipline and a little bit better

parenting he’s going to be fine

so that kind of stuck with me for a lot

of years and kind of

changed my relationship with that person

probably for ever

[Music]

stephanie can scientists actually see

adhd in somebody’s brain you can

actually see it on scandinavian and

functional mris it’s called an fmri but

that means that it’s an mri done while

you’re doing stuff so there are studies

where people are doing it past that

involved executive functions the first

executive functions are in the frontal

lobe your brain and they do things like

planning thinking ahead learning from

consequences so what happens is we have

people do these tasks while we’re

scanning their brains and you can see in

adhd people when they’re given a test

that is of their executive functioning

their brain does not connect their

neurons do not communicate as well as in

the non-adhd brain

and also part of the adhd brain are more

active where they kind of shouldn’t be

so people are paying attention to stuff

they shouldn’t be paying attention to

and not paying attention to the stuff

that they should be

now i want to go have an fmri but i’m

not going to but i think

uh yeah and and and it’s not the fmri’s

aren’t standard parts of treatment i get

asked a lot my parents uh we we don’t

have those as standard treatment but uh

in studies they do use them right so if

most parents aren’t going to get their

child a brain scan what are the other

ways that we can tell that someone has

adhd uh their attack called executive

function test and those are computer

tests that you’re given where you have a

stimulus or a thing on the screen and

you’re asked to press the space bar

click the mouse uh when you see the

thing and not when you don’t see the

thing and one of the things that the

executive function test look for is your

ability to have selective attention

selective attention means that you’re

focused on the thing on the screen and

you’re blurring out everything else

so that’s something that people adhd

have difficulties with also at your

doctor’s visit you may be asked about a

history of symptoms of your child or

yourself and you can fill out scales

about that behavior so those are adhd

rating scales and we also ask a lot of

questions about you know how things are

at school and how things are at home and

how they differ we also ask what’s

worked in the past too for adhd because

that makes a big difference in how we

may be able to help you is we wanna

focus on what’s worked well so we can

get you further on the path to where you

wanna be

[Music]

so

amanda i wanna know

how do you know that adhd is real

how do i know how to use israel

i know that adhd is real because we have

dinner and my son has slid under the

table and i’m just like hey can you sit

up here we’re good you know your food’s

up here

i know that adhd is real because my

husband sets a timer to get my son’s

bedtime routine going and it’s for both

of them not just for

my son

i know that adhd is real because we have

chosen we’ve made the choice to use

medication

with our son

and

when he doesn’t take it he’s very

scattered and he can say so he can tell

us that his brain is moving too fast so

we know it’s real because when he takes

that medication

he slows down a little bit too and he

can he can re he can respond to other

things that we’re doing

as well as medication he can respond to

lists and checklists and prompts and

things like that and i know it’s real

because i feel like i am the only person

in my house who’s taking care of the

executive functioning like

organizing and planning and all of those

things

um

yeah i mean there’s just no way

to not know it’s real in our house

i realized adhd was real when i had my

daughter

and she had these issues

not just focus and attention she just

had a whole lot of hyper activity

and

you know being that she’s a 25 weaker

her brain development was truncated by

the fact that she came out so premature

my name is andy i’m a dad and a

psychologist who works with families of

kids with learning and attention issues

i also have adhd myself

when people say that they don’t believe

in the existence of adhd for me it’s

like denying the existence of gravity

i spend so much time of my life

describing unique brains to parents

teachers and students

also because my brain you know has this

condition if i could sort of animate or

create an image of my brain there’d be

butterflies and hummingbirds and sort of

cats wandering around this really rich

colorful landscape the challenge is that

you know my brain is working so hard to

try to sort and put this information

together and you know it’s harder at

times to find all the treasures and

information that’s there it’s not always

orderly or predictable or responding the

same way as other people

but ultimately when i’ve learned my

strategies and i’ve taught strategies to

the kids i work with

they’re capable of doing as much or even

more than other people who don’t have

this condition

[Music]

amanda we’ve been talking about some of

the really unhelpful things that people

say when they learn that your child has

adhd

i have this horrible feeling that i may

have said some clueless things myself at

one point or another

simply because i didn’t know better at

the time

so for people like me people who really

want to understand and be supportive

do you have any advice

what i appreciate about what you just

said is that

you want to understand yeah right and

that’s the part that i think is really

important the people who want to

understand

and i think there are a lot of things

that people say when they don’t

understand

that come out poorly things like i oh i

don’t want my kid to have that diagnosis

i don’t want him to be labeled you’re

better you than me better you than me or

i don’t know how you handle this or one

of my least favorite phrases is you know

you don’t have anything more than you

can handle and i’m always thinking i

have more than i can handle all the time

right

but i i think that just saying like i

want to understand this and just saying

sometimes

and you do this a lot lexi i think you

say to me like i don’t think i’m going

to get this right but i have a question

for you and i think just naming that is

really important it helps me feel a lot

less judged when people are saying to me

i’m just really curious and i’m trying

to figure this out and i want to do what

i can for you and sometimes just

not saying anything is really helpful

right

i i wonder and i’m i’m just thinking

about interactions that you’ve had with

other parents of kids who have adhd

whether or not they know that your kid

has adhd is it i mean do you ever

encounter those times where you’re

running through your head how you can

bring up whether

or not adhd is an issue for another

family

i tend not to ask

because i think they’ll tell me if they

want to tell me

but sometimes i’ll give them the you

know hey this looks really familiar

mm-hmm and then give them the opening

right oh this is really familiar we deal

with this in our house a lot or he looks

a lot like like my kid wow right now and

it gives them that opening if they want

to say anything they can say something

that’s so smart

[Music]

so stephanie people like grandparents

who like it’s maybe not something that’s

totally familiar to them where you can’t

limit that interaction what’s what’s the

best way

to sort of navigate that when

grandparents are saying well we didn’t

have adhd back in our day

it’s okay if they don’t believe that

she’s real but you know as parents we

choose to believe the research and

believe the science that says this is a

real thing and we’re gonna treat it like

that and i think it’s important with

grandparents and say okay so these are

the things that we do with our kids is

really important grandparents and

parents on the same page

and these are the things that we would

appreciate if

we stuck with like if it’s really

important that your kids get outside for

a certain amount of time just to go out

and play because being outside helps the

adhd brain kind of calm down you can say

the grandparents will i i really like it

if the kids could be out like two hours

a day playing a supervised playing just

free play yeah that’s a really good way

to handle that i like that is it you

don’t have you know you don’t

necessarily have to say i believe this

is real but here’s what we’re doing to

help this child i love that i think it’s

a great idea

thanks so much stephanie i really

appreciate you’re welcome anytime

[Music]

can you think of a time when your son’s

adhd came up and someone handled it well

definitely one of the best experiences i

ever had

was so i always worry about taking him

to play dates because i never know

whether i say something do i not say

something do i drop him off do i stay do

i hover like all of those kinds of

things

and i brought him to a playdate

and i started to say i said you know i

just want to let you know he has adhd

and the mom said oh yeah we’ve got that

in our house too we’ve got this handled

and i just went

like that was such a relief

i felt like she knew how to handle this

and i felt like she was saying to me go

to the grocery store get your errands

done without your kid mm-hmm we’ve got

this yeah we’re in this with you yeah

did you feel less worried about how he

was going to do on the play date or did

it alleviate needing to even think

through how he would do i wasn’t worried

about how he would do

i was worried about how he’d be

perceived and that’s what changed for me

is i didn’t have any concerns about the

perceptions of the parents in that house

anymore yeah wow

do you still play date with that family

all the time

[Music]

you’ve been listening to init a podcast

from understood for parents our website

is understood.org where you can find all

sorts of free resources for people

raising kids with learning and attention

issues

we also want to hear what you think of

this podcast init is for you so we want

to make sure you’re getting what you

need go to u.org podcast to share your

thoughts and find resources that’s the

letter u as in

understood.org

podcast

and if you like what you heard today

please tell somebody about it share it

with the parents at your bus stop tell

your special education support group or

send a link to your child’s pediatrician

you can also go to apple podcasts in

radus which is a great way to let other

people know about init

you can subscribe to init on apple

podcasts follow us on spotify or keep up

with us however you listen to podcasts

between episodes you can find understood

on facebook twitter and pinterest or

visit our website u.org

podcast that’s letter u dot org

podcast and come back next time when

we’ll be talking about what happens when

someone asks your child with dyslexia to

read out loud

did you count until you got to your

paragraph of course i counted i still do

that now um i count till you get to your

paragraph i’d go to the breast room when

it was like two people before me and

then stay there so i know that it would

be like two people after me

if this rings a bell and you have a

story to share you can call in and leave

a voice message that we just might use

on the next episode of init you’ll find

that number at u.org

podcast

in it is a production of understood for

parents init is produced by blake eskin

of noun and verb rodeo and julie subrin

mike erico wrote our theme music and

laura kushner is the director of

editorial content at understood for

parents thank you so much for being in

it with us and thanks for listening

[Music]

[Music]

you

