Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Human Elements: How Otters Can Help Recover Imperiled Ecosystems

Human Elements: How Otters Can Help Recover Imperiled Ecosystems

They might look like 'a combination between a kitten and a puppy' but the charismatic creatures play a big role in the PNW.

by Leave a Comment

By Sarah Hoffman and Beatriz Costa Lima

 

Dr. Shawn Larson spends her days in the field watching her favorite furry sea mammal ride the waves of the Pacific Ocean.

The curator of conservation research at the Seattle Aquarium has studied sea otters for 27 years. She’s fascinated by the unique properties that allow them to survive in ice cold waters and how they can help recover some of the sea’s most imperiled ecosystems.

Larson knows otters on an intimate level: She has studied how they breed in captivity, the presence of reproductive hormones and their genetic diversity. She has also studied their signature feature: Sea otters have a thick layer of fur that is the densest in the entire animal kingdom.

“In some areas of their body, in a square inch they have up to a million hairs,” Larson said. Compare that with the human head, which has an average of 100,000 hairs. But that thick fur almost drove otters into extinction during the fur trade. It’s estimated that 99% of the world’s sea otters were lost, as they were captured for their luxurious fur.

As otter populations recover, they play a vital role in our ecosystem. Sea otters eat urchins, preventing them from overtaking the sea floor. That promotes kelp growth, which in turn helps remove carbon from the atmosphere.

“It just makes me happy watching them, period, but then to know the role that they play in the ecosystem and how they can stabilize it makes me even more happy and joyous and grateful that they’re there,” Larson said.

Visit crosscut.com/donate to support nonprofit, freely distributed, local journalism.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on CROSSCUT.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Crosscut

About Crosscut

At Crosscut, we believe that an informed public is essential to solving the challenges of our time. As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

Crosscut is a service of Cascade Public Media, a nonprofit, public media organization. Visit crosscut.com/membership to support independent journalism.
Posts on The Good Men Project are published in accordance with Crosscut's republishing guidelines.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x