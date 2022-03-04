Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Human Rights First Expresses Solidarity With Ukrainian People

Human Rights First Expresses Solidarity With Ukrainian People

“This tragic moment in Ukraine is part of a generational struggle that we all face, in the United States and around the world, to preserve democracy, freedom, and human rights."

by Leave a Comment

 

WASHINGTON D.C. – In response to the Russian government’s declaration of war on Ukraine, Human Rights First called for international solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“We are appalled by the Russian government’s utterly unjustified military assault and by its attempt to overthrow Ukraine’s democratically-elected institutions,” Human Rights First President and CEO Mike Breen said.

“This tragic moment in Ukraine is part of a generational struggle that we all face, in the United States and around the world, to preserve democracy, freedom, and human rights.

“As elsewhere, we have the tools and the principles to respond to this outrage. The concerns and priorities of local voices must be lifted up. Violators of human rights and the laws of war must be held to account. People displaced by the conflict must be protected, and the right to flee in search of asylum respected. And those who have stifled democracy and looted their country’s resources must not be allowed to keep benefiting from their corruption.

“We express our solidarity with all those whose lives may be in danger, including the Ukrainians and Russians who continue the daily struggle to protect the dignity of every person against brutal acts of unaccountable power.”

To speak with Michael Breen at Human Rights First, please contact Shamari White, [email protected], (202) 412-4129.

This post was previously published on humanrightsfirst.org.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Rights First

Human Rights First is an independent advocacy and action organization that challenges America to live up to its ideals. For 40 years the organization has worked to press the U.S. government and private companies to respect human rights and the rule of law. When they fail, Human Rights First steps in to demand reform, accountability and justice. Human Rights First is based in New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x