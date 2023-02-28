I Became a Top Writer in Love and in Relationships without Even Knowing. Here’s How it Happened.

January 2023 was my first month of being very active all through, ever since I joined the partner program in December 2021. I published a total of 52 articles, only about 2–3 of them went viral and my earnings were estimated at $513 with 3 referred memberships.

Screenshot image by Assumpta Arachie(Author)

In the course of my writing and since I have written several posts, and have gathered some audience, I said to myself, It’s time to package my “About page’ so that this group of the audience will even know who’s disturbing their timeline with love and relationship posts.

Just as I clicked on the “About page” to do some editing and upgrading, I saw something written below. Curiously, I viewed what was written there, lol and behold it was written “Top writer in Love, Relationships”

Waw! that was unexpected, I never expected that so soon. Though I wasn’t able to receive the email message because I turned off all email notifications from Medium, however, after the top writer stuff, I quickly turned them on, just in case of any other remarkable happenings from Medium. Moreso, so that I won’t be taken unawares or even at least see the congratulatory massage and the top writers batch.

I guess the reason for the surprise recognition was a result of two of my articles that went viral in January and since my niche is Relationships, I usually tag all my stories with love and relationship tags.

Meanwhile, my number one most-viewed article in January trended in the “Hello, Love” publication where it was published and I guess that was the reason for the top writer position.

Here is the weird article:

12 Secrets You Are Allowed to Keep From Your Partner (Lover)

Things you should never tell them.

Here is its position in Hello, Love.

Screenshot image by Assumpta Arachie(Author)

I called it a weird article because it created a lot of disagreements and arguments from my audience, thus giving it room for the most engaged in all my articles.

And having a total view of 15, 600 at the time of writing this article.

Screenshot image by Assumpta Arachie(Author)

The second article was published in Afrosapiophile publication, with a total of2 2.5k views at the time of writing this article.

Here is the article:

Women Cheat When These 8 Things Happen, According To Experts

Do women cheat most time?

Here is the stat:

Screenshot image by Assumpta Arachie(Author)

This article is about ‘What makes women cheat” and I guess the reason for this one going viral also was that the title head poses a lot of curiosity. Also, the write-up was backed with genuine facts and citations.

I have come to realize that for you to be awarded any top writer position, you must have a particle tag that you always assign your content, and if those content became the most viewed and with the highest number of engagements, you will be recognized as a top writer.

Another thing, I know that the top Writer batch doesn’t stay stagnant in any bodies bio or profile, one must keep working hard to maintain it, because it could slip away any moment. It doesn’t stay there forever.

It will take continued hard work and the creation of viral content to keep it maintained. So, once it is at your doorstep, just know that the real work has just begun.

I want to say a big thank you to Hello, Love, and Afrosapiophile publications for helping me to voice out my thoughts to perfection.

Thanks for reading and should you have any suggestions or corrections you need to advise me on, you can comment below.

