I Had My Heart Broken By Someone I Wasn’t Even Dating

Strangely, I’m heartbroken over her. She found a guy that she loves and is now his girlfriend.

When I first found out about the news, it was incredibly hard to accept because she and I had something special going on (or at least in my head we did). I can’t say that I felt betrayed when I found out, but only disappointed that I didn’t lock it down.

It’s not right to think that I’m not a great person because she found someone else she’s happy with. A lot of people go through this all the time. They feel as though everything is going well, until bam, the person they were falling in love with finds someone else.

Love can be complicated.

The only way to get past this heartbreak is to kill him. No, not the guy she fell in love with! I have to kill the old me. I have to kill the jealous me who was heartbroken over something that was never official.

I need to rejuvenate myself into the person I want to become. There are benefits to this heartbreak. I now have scars on my heart. I have reached what feels like rock bottom. I am more complex than I was before.

Too often, we look at our heartbreaks as things that were our faults. It’s not my fault she found someone new, it just happened. Clearly, she wasn’t the love of my life if she found someone new. It takes two people who love each other to truly be the best possible scenario.

Heartbreak is good. I know that I’m going to come out of this stronger than ever with so much more self-awareness. The right person has yet to come into my life. If she was the one, then we’d already have fallen in love and started a life together.

That’s not the case and I’m okay with it.

There are so many different ways to go about a low-point. I could dwell for four months before finally opening my heart back up to love. Or I could work on myself by learning some new skills and working on self-improvement.

Things can’t get much worse love-life wise. The only way I can go is up from here.

In life, we have every right to feel disappointed that things didn’t go the way we wanted to, but we can’t dwell forever and live with regrets about the things we wish we did.

You have so much love to give. Remember that if your heart is ever broken, know that it’s going to make you so strong. Heartbreak and disappointment is a defining moment in life. I know I’m going to move on eventually. It’s just going to be hard to look at her as a friend instead of my potential wife.

My future partner is going to be extremely lucky to have me.

