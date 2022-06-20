Get Daily Email
I Have Hopes for Today

I Have Hopes for Today

As a mother, happiness is one of the things that I want my daughter to experience.

by

 

The word hardworking is one of many words that describe my teenage daughter. She gives her all with her responsibilities and those things she is dedicated to accomplishing. I am extremely proud of my daughter.

As a student, she has developed such a high level of confidence that has led her to grow to become a totally independent and self-motivated learner. I classify her as a very good student.

At home, I call my daughter the laundry queen because this is a task that she diligently does without complaint. I actually think that she enjoys this responsibility.

My daughter is totally dedicated to her sport. She trains five to six days a week and puts her heart into this activity.

Most importantly, my daughter loves spending time with her friends. She has been blessed with a group of kind friends. As a mother, that makes me extremely happy.

I awakened early this morning and am thinking about how my daughter will spend this beautiful day. Friends will fill her entire day today as she practices with them, spends a lot of time with them, and celebrates with them. I want it to be a wonderful day. In fact, there are things that I hope for her today. These include:

  • pure and uncompromised happiness,
  • smiles filled with laughter and tears of joy,
  • cherished moments,
  • fun,
  • safety in extending and receiving acceptance,
  • stress and carefree peace,
  • priceless and wholesome fellowship as well as beautiful moments of togetherness,
  • creating lasting memories, and
  • increased confidence.

 

I not only want my daughter to have a good day, but I also want it to be an exceptional one.

Here is my golden ticket that helps me accomplish my mission.

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator. Her website is www.Drdeborahmvereen.com

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Dr. Deborah M. Vereen

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is the CEO of Families with Us LLC and has been an educator for more than thirty-five years. She credits her family and consumer sciences instructional content area for providing her with a solid foundation for establishing and maintaining substantive relationships with the parents of the students that she served. Deborah functioned as Principal and Adjunct Professor of Multicultural Education at the graduate level during this at two different universities. She also worked as the Director of Pupil Personnel Services and Assistant to the Superintendent of Family and Community Engagement and Volunteerism.

Deborah received her basic education within the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Her undergraduate degree was obtained at West Virginia Wesleyan College while her graduate and doctoral degrees were earned at Duquesne University, where she studied school administration and educational leadership. Deborah is an extremely proud mother of a precious daughter who is enrolled in middle school and is the constant source of her motivation and inspiration.

Visit https://drdeborahmvereen.com for more.

