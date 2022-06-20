I Have Hopes for Today

The word hardworking is one of many words that describe my teenage daughter. She gives her all with her responsibilities and those things she is dedicated to accomplishing. I am extremely proud of my daughter.

As a student, she has developed such a high level of confidence that has led her to grow to become a totally independent and self-motivated learner. I classify her as a very good student.

At home, I call my daughter the laundry queen because this is a task that she diligently does without complaint. I actually think that she enjoys this responsibility.

My daughter is totally dedicated to her sport. She trains five to six days a week and puts her heart into this activity.

Most importantly, my daughter loves spending time with her friends. She has been blessed with a group of kind friends. As a mother, that makes me extremely happy.

I awakened early this morning and am thinking about how my daughter will spend this beautiful day. Friends will fill her entire day today as she practices with them, spends a lot of time with them, and celebrates with them. I want it to be a wonderful day. In fact, there are things that I hope for her today. These include:

pure and uncompromised happiness,

smiles filled with laughter and tears of joy,

cherished moments,

fun,

safety in extending and receiving acceptance,

stress and carefree peace,

priceless and wholesome fellowship as well as beautiful moments of togetherness,

creating lasting memories, and

increased confidence.

I not only want my daughter to have a good day, but I also want it to be an exceptional one.

Here is my golden ticket that helps me accomplish my mission.

Dr. Deborah M. Vereen is a retired Teacher and School Administrator.

