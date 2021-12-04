Ideas Wanted, Can You Spare a Few?

Wow, December 4th already. That really snuck up, it was just fall and now, bang it is the 4th of December. Of course, it has been very busy, here at Life Explained #lifeexplained) and we are completely unprepared. Wow, December 10th already. That really snuck up, it was just fall and now, bang it is the 4th of December. Of course, it has been very busy, here at Life Explained #lifeexplained) and we are completely unprepared.

As embarrassing as it is to admit, we have not even started our “Highlights of 2021” year end postapalooza. So, we are going to have to come up with some ideas for the list. Anybody have any ideas? No idea is a bad idea, we’d like to hear them, really. And if you come up with the ideas that will save us all of the trouble, and that would be nice.

I am leaving soon to go home, if you come up with something good go ahead and leave a message in the comments. If you can’t wait that long, just write it out on a sign, and when you see my car on the freeway hold it up, and I will take a picture. If you can’t wait that long, and you don’t have a sign now is the time to fix that little problem.

Order your “Idea Sign” now! Only $19.99, plus shipping and handling. That’s right folks, you get this beautiful, handcrafted “Idea Sign” with a brown craft finish, and three inch high gloss divider tape for only $19.99 plus shipping and handling. Guaranteed to hold your ideas, no matter how fast you drive. And, if you act now we will throw in a second “Idea Sign” (because we know you have too many good ideas for one little sign) for free! All you pay is the shipping and handling. Don’t hesitate, order your “Idea Sign” today.*

While you are waiting for delivery check out this insightful, thoughtful piece Life Explains Music. You won’t regret it, at least not very much. Tell them you want more from this promising new talent.

*Sign does not include ideas.

