Identity Is Foundational – Let the Music Teach Us

African American identity is foundational. This identity, however, is wonderfully diverse. Below find different expressions of Black identity in textual, audio and musical expression. Enjoy
NOTE- This informational blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introductory remarks and photos) and reprinted with permisson by Abdul Akalimat, PhD.
Malcolm X
Why did they take us away?
Mother Africa’s Day
Blues to Africa
African Identity
African
African Flowers
African Mailman
Woman of the Sun
https://www.song-list.net/videos/hughmasekela/womanofthesun
French African Queen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYOc2H7g4X0
Afircanos/Latnos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z39tYMqpLXQ
Manteca
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0H5RmpAezA
Afro Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86KmO3HmZY0
Zimbabwe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFLG6CH2KBY
Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8XEmGhTm3A
Previously published on Historian Speaks
Shutterstock image