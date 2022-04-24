Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Identity Is Foundational – Let the Music Teach Us

Identity Is Foundational – Let the Music Teach Us

African American identity is foundational. This identity, however, is wonderfully diverse.

by Leave a Comment

African American identity is foundational. This identity, however, is wonderfully diverse. Below find different expressions of Black identity in textual, audio and musical expression. Enjoy

NOTE- This informational blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introductory remarks and photos)   and reprinted with permisson by Abdul Akalimat, PhD.

 

Malcolm X

Why did they take us away?

Mother Africa’s Day

Blues to Africa

African Identity

African

African Flowers

African Mailman

 

Woman of the Sun

https://www.song-list.net/videos/hughmasekela/womanofthesun

French African Queen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYOc2H7g4X0

Afircanos/Latnos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z39tYMqpLXQ

Manteca
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0H5RmpAezA

Afro Blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86KmO3HmZY0

Zimbabwe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFLG6CH2KBY

Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8XEmGhTm3A

 

 

 

 

Previously published on Historian Speaks

 

Shutterstock image

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

