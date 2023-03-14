If You Are Down…

Are you down today ?

Are you depressed ?

Are you hurt by someone ? Whom you believe most.

Are you sick ?

Did you lose your job ?

Are you broke up ?

Do you think you are not good enough ?

Then stop thinking…

Here is Tyler Butler who made everyone of us proud by playing the violin in AGT. Here is the man who survived blood cancer to pursue his passion.

And if it is not enough for you, here is Miss NightBirde ( As she wanted to be known ) singing her original song in AGT. She was dealing with metastatic cancer and still won the golden buzzer.

Here are two true heroes who are larger than what life wanted them to be.

Do you think life is still unfair to you ?

Are you kidding me ?

Let’s get up. Let’s celebrate life.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit:Zac Durant on Unsplash