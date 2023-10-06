If You Wanna be a Good Parent, Be a Good Child First…

The most important thing you can do for your parents is to give them your TIME

Do you do that?

If you’re struggling to answer this, ask yourselves these questions.

When did you join them for their evening walk the last time?

When did you ask them about their senior citizen meetings with their friends? Games they play, songs they sing…

If they don’t stay with you, do you make it a point to call them regularly and stay in touch with them?

Do you know their favourite song, favorite movie, favorite TV show?

Did you get your answer? So you don’t give them time…

Of course you’re busy with your office and daily chores, but don’t you carve out the time for your spouse and kids? Then why not your parents?

Why are your PARENTS in your LEAST priority list when YOU are their TOP priority??

Ask them about your fav song, fav movie and fav TV show, you’ll be surprised with their answers because they would be knowing most of them if not all of them.

Here’s what you should do…

You might be the CEO or high ranking official of your company but remember your parents should be the CEO of your home, not YOU

Treat them as authority figure and let them have a final say in all decisions.

Give them respect, because they deserve this.

Give them a listening ear, because they have much to say.

Here’s what you shouldn’t do….

Don’t use them as staircase to climb and reach on top, and after reaching on top, throw away that staircase because you no longer need it.

Remember your kids are watching you…… every action you take….every word you say….even when they are not watching or not listening!

Being a good child is like an entrance exam if you wanna do a degree on good parenting!

Clear that entrance exam FIRST and this way you’re on your way to becoming a good parent…

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash