If Your Head is Hanging Low, Can I Talk to You?

I’m here on a mission of hope. I’m here on a mission of something resembling a bright future for you.

I don’t know shit about shit.

I never have all the answers. But I know what the most important thing in this life is.

People.

Relationships.

Not just romantic relationships but the relationships with your friends, the relationships with your family, and of course, one day or currently, the relationship with the one you love.

Dating can be a rollercoaster of emotions, and sometimes it hurts. Sometimes it hurts cause it feels like this current period gives you no real options. It gives you no real line of sight to being with someone who actually holds such value, peace, and love within that heart of yours. But they’re out there, and it’s always in reach.

How can it not be?

One minute you feel on top of the world, and the next, you’re ready to throw in the towel and give up. I know that feeling. It fucking sucks. But life’s funny.

Often the best and most joyous moments never last; by that same feeling, the worst and most longing moments don’t last either. Everything has its period, and everything has its time to come into fruition.

No matter what age, no matter what time period in your life. There’s a single chapter that’s still yet to be written for you, regardless of your past.

If you’re feeling down and out about your dating journey, don’t worry! You’re not alone. So many people experience these ups and downs when it comes to finding love, pay no attention to social media; most of these people are lying to themselves.

But the good news is there are steps you can take to turn things around and get back on the path to happiness. There always will be. There always has been. But it’s not found in an expensive course or some other sales bullshit.

First and foremost, remember that finding love takes time and patience. Don’t put pressure on yourself to find the perfect person right away. Instead, focus on enjoying the journey and meeting new people; the beauty of most of life’s pursuits will always lie in the attempt and that journey you’ve had the courage to pursue. Whether it’s through friends, online dating, or events, try to keep your options open and put yourself in positions where there is an endless stream of possibility.

Take care of yourself and focus on self-improvement. Engage in activities that make you feel good, both mentally and physically. Exercise, meditation, and hobbies can all be great ways to boost your confidence and improve your well-being.

Sit down and re-evaluate your expectations. Are you setting the bar too high? Are you being too picky? Remember that no one is perfect, and it’s okay to have flaws and imperfections. Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, concentrate on what you do have to offer and what you’re looking for in a partner. Focus on what truly matters in a relationship, like compatibility, communication, and mutual respect.

Whatever you do. Never stop believing your moment is on the rise. List me all the reasons how that would hurt you if you truly tried to embrace feeling that way? Think about all the reasons why it could happen as opposed to all the reasons why it wouldn’t. Don’t ever give up hope. Keep an open mind and a positive attitude. Remember that even if things don’t work out with someone, it’s not the end of the world. There will always be other opportunities, and the right people are out there, and there’s more than one.

When feeling like throwing in the towel on dating, it’s time to take a moment to recharge and refocus. Embrace the journey, as finding love requires time, patience, and a smiling outlook on life that propel people to gravitate towards the greatness that is you. Prioritize self-care, assess your expectations, reach out for support, and hold onto hope.

You’re wonderful. You’re bold; you’re ready.

You’re worthy.

With persistence and determination, you’ll soon discover that dating is a thrilling and fulfilling adventure. Keep your heart open, and enjoy the ride!

Sincerely,

Your friend — Trey

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***