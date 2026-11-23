By April VanAusdal, at IdahoEdNews.org

November 8 is National STEM Day—a day dedicated to recognizing the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Idaho schools. Science class is a space that sparks curiosity and excitement in some, while provoking apprehension in others. Take high schoolers: These students are at a unique phase of life, marked by a transition from their familiar middle school into a more formal, evaluative learning environment. This shift often leads many to approach science with trepidation, as they may be anxious about grasping complex concepts. But it doesn’t have to be that way, thanks to educational technology (EdTech).

Science, now often grouped under STEM, offers fascinating insights into the world around us that can ignite and captivate students’ sense of wonder. Together, these four disciplines provide a comprehensive learning experience that builds on the foundation of wonder, connects it with real-life challenges, and encourages the application of critical thinking to authentic scenarios.

Years ago, science was primarily taught as a singular discipline. Today’s high schoolers, however, learn about science as part of the broader STEM landscape, setting the stage for future innovators. From space exploration and chemical reactions to robotics and microbiology, there’s so much to explore. Yet, even with this progressive approach, educators face the challenge of keeping students engaged while breaking down intricate topics in an understandable way.

High schoolers are at a particularly impressionable stage of brain development, making them highly receptive to new information. Research shows that adolescent brains reach out for new information, forming connections and preparing for new skills and ways of thinking. Hands-on exploration, trial and error, and positive learning experiences with supportive adults and peers are crucial for developing a lifelong passion for STEM topics and fields and, ultimately, for our world.

So, how do these positive learning experiences manifest in a high school science class? For students at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), a tuition-free online public charter school, this means engaging with science like a scientist through interactive, game-like STEM simulations. In partnership with PhET Interactive Simulations—founded by Nobel Laureate Carl Wieman at the University of Boulder, Colorado—students studying physical science in grades K-12 learn through hands-on, exploratory simulations.

The creators of PhET, drawing from research and expertise in software development and education, designed a flexible learning tool that helps students understand how science relates to the world around them. Students control the interactivities, instantly seeing the reactions of the physical systems they manipulate. In one simulation, they can change the mass of two objects and their distance apart to observe the effects on gravitational forces. In another, they drag and drop colorful atoms to build molecules like methane and hydrogen peroxide. With a touch of humor and real-life examples, students explore complex concepts in a way that standard textbooks cannot match—in a way that makes sense to them.

Interactive simulations like those created by PhET exemplify how EdTech is changing the way we teach and learn. While the long-term impacts of EdTech in the classroom are yet to be realized, it is immediately making it easier for students to grasp complex concepts.

Many of these technologies bring science to life in unprecedented ways. Immersive experiences using augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality enable students to explore seemingly impossible environments, like the bloodstream flowing through an artery or the center of an EF5 tornado. Gamification, another rising trend in EdTech, adds game-like elements, such as points, badges, rewards, and leaderboards, to a non-game environment, increasing motivation and engagement. Additionally, EdTech has the potential to make education more equitable as these high-quality learning experiences become more accessible and widely used.

Today’s high school science students, learning through simulations, virtual reality, and gamification, represent the future Idaho workforce that will fill critical and growing STEM-based roles. By integrating these EdTech tools, educators can enhance teaching, helping students grasp intricate concepts while nurturing critical thinking and curiosity. This approach can ignite a passion for science, guiding students toward important and rapidly growing careers such as epidemiologists, agricultural and food scientists, and environmental specialists. With the right support and technological resources, we can inspire the next generation of innovators and scientists to embrace science with hope and excitement for the future.

Aprill VanAusdal is a high school science teacher at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), a tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades K–12 across Idaho.

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Previously Published on idahoednews.org

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