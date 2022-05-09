Get Daily Email
Imaggeo on Mondays: Natural Arch

Imaggeo on Mondays: Natural Arch

This natural arch named Pirulico's tower is located in Mojácar, situated in the south east of the Province of Almería (Andalucia) in southern Spain.

By Alicia Morugán

This natural arch named Pirulico’s tower is located in Mojácar, situated in the south east of the Province of Almería (Andalucia) in southern Spain. A natural arch, natural bridge or, less commonly, a rock arch is a natural rock formation where a rock arch forms, with an opening underneath.

Most natural arches form as a narrow bridge, walled by cliffs, become narrower from erosion, with a softer rock stratum under the cliff-forming stratum gradually eroding out until the rock shelters thus formed meet underneath the ridge, thus forming the arch. Natural arches commonly form where cliffs are subject to erosion from the sea, rivers or weathering (subaerial processes); the processes “find” weaknesses in rocks and work on them, making them larger until they break through. When Pirulico’s tower eventually collapses, it will form a cove.

Description by Alicia Morugán, originally posted on imaggeo.eu

Imaggeo is the EGU’s online open access geosciences image repository. All geoscientists (and others) can submit their photographs and videos to this repository and, since it is open access, these images can be used for free by scientists for their presentations or publications, by educators and the general public, and some images can even be used freely for commercial purposes. Photographers also retain full rights of use, as Imaggeo images are licensed and distributed by the EGU under a Creative Commons licence. Submit your photos at http://imaggeo.egu.eu/upload/.

This post was previously published on EGU Blogs with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: Alicia Morugán (distributed via imaggeo.egu.eu)

 

About European Geosciences Union

The European Geosciences Union (EGU) is the leading organisation for Earth, planetary and space science research in Europe. The European Geosciences Union (EGU) is the leading organisation for Earth, planetary and space science research in Europe. With partner organisations worldwide, EGU fosters fundamental geoscience research, alongside applied research that addresses key societal and environmental challenges. EGU’s vision is to realise a sustainable and just future for humanity and for the planet. It was established in September 2002 as a merger of the European Geophysical Society (EGS) and the European Union of Geosciences (EUG), and has headquarters in Munich, Germany.

GeoLog is the Union’s official blog. Other blogs include:

Climate: Past, Present and Future (CL) covers all aspects of the ocean-climate-atmospheric systems, encompassing multiple, over-lapping and complementary disciplines, from the state of the current climate to modelled predictions of future climatic scenarios, and the reconstruction of past climatic change.

The Geodesy (G) blog serves to keep you posted on current research, news from the division and interesting geodesy-related topics in general.

The Natural Hazards (NH) blog serves as a platform for the natural hazards community to share news, events, and activities, as well as updates on the latest research.

The Ocean Sciences (OS) blog serves as a platform for the ocean sciences community to share news and updates on the latest research advances. Here you can also find the stories behind the research and interesting interviews with ocean scientists.

At the blog of the Tectonics and Structural Geology (TS) you can find a whole range of fun and informative posts related to tectonics and structural geology, such as interviews with established scientists, descriptions of common features in the field, as well as updates on the latest research being carried in these scientific areas.

The content on all blogs is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license (CC BY 4.0).

