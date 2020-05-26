Impressions

Our daily walks with Willa, our dog, include a long stretch of sidewalk in the Warm Springs historic district of Boise. In front of several of the old mansions, the sidewalk is scattered with multiple leaf imprints.

Due to the COVID-19 shelter-at-home mandate, I’ve had the opportunity to experience more than the usual number of phone and Zoom connections. Regardless, at the end of each conversation, I stop and reflect on the exchange of words, tone, and delivery style—and I find myself wondering:

– What kind of impression did I make—was it positive, uplifting, constructive, and healing?

– What’s it like to be on the receiving end of me?

What kind of impression do you make?

