Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Impressions

Impressions

What kind of impression do you make?

by Leave a Comment

Our daily walks with Willa, our dog, include a long stretch of sidewalk in the Warm Springs historic district of Boise. In front of several of the old mansions, the sidewalk is scattered with multiple leaf imprints.

Due to the COVID-19 shelter-at-home mandate, I’ve had the opportunity to experience more than the usual number of phone and Zoom connections. Regardless, at the end of each conversation, I stop and reflect on the exchange of words, tone, and delivery style—and I find myself wondering:

– What kind of impression did I make—was it positive, uplifting, constructive, and healing?
– What’s it like to be on the receiving end of me?

What kind of impression do you make?

© lauriebuchanan.com

 

Previously Published on Tuesdays With Laurie (photo courtesy of author)

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).