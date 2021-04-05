Get Daily Email
In Other Words [Video]

Ex-lovers meet to return each other's things. What they say and think is different.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

A former couple has arranged to return each other’s things one evening after a period of not seeing one another, giving back books and t-shirts that they’ve left at one another’s homes.

Their conversation is awkward, full of small talk and stammering pauses that belie their real feelings. They attempt to hang out, dancing around what they want to say — until their real feelings inevitably bubble to the surface, exposing the hurt and misunderstandings that absence hasn’t softened.

This short romantic dramedy — co-written by stars Lola Blanc and Kenny Lucas, and directed by Blanc — is a charming film about a bittersweet situation, as two former lovers navigate a tricky transition out of the hopes and dreams of romance into an uneasy truce. Set over the course of an evening, the usually gleaming look of romance films is darker and more saturated than usual, hinting at the moodier themes of the narrative.

The dexterous, witty writing’s humor and sharp emotional observations come from the use of subtitles, which flash each character’s real feelings and thoughts as they talk. It’s a gambit we’ve seen in classic films like “Annie Hall,” but applied here in a rawer, more emotionally direct way. The conceit is very funny and relatable, and the comedy cleverly comes from the gap between what’s pretended on the surface and the rawness and vulnerability of the emotions underneath.

Blanc and Lucas have a back-and-forth that feels lived-in, familiar and even affectionate, and it’s easy to believe them as a couple with a simpatico sense of intelligence, interests and humor. But as their conversation escalates — and their feelings can’t so easily be disguised — viewers get a glimpse of the larger conflicts and rough edges that likely brought their romance to an end. The easygoing comedy shifts into a more melancholic register, as the subtitles express the real anguish and hurt that the pair have not quite gotten over. They still are bewildered about why two seemingly compatible people did not quite work out romantically, and even when they negotiate a ceasefire after their verbal dust-up, the question still hangs over them.

“In Other Words” is a sharp, funny snapshot about the vagaries of love and communication, even when the romance has come to an end. It uses a clever conceit to illuminate the gap between the words we say and the emotions we feel, showing how we can use words to protect and insulate ourselves from deep emotional pain. “Communication is key” is a trope of supposedly good emotional advice, but it’s much harder and trickier to put into practice, especially when words can be weapons and it’s easy to dissemble about our real thoughts and feelings. That’s the small but poignant tragedy in a broken romance sometimes. We can riff and banter about any number of topics with the people we love. But when it comes to speaking from the heart, we have a hard time hearing each other — even when we’re often saying the same thing.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
[Music]
00:18
hey
00:20
hi do you wanna
00:28
good to see you it’s been a minute i
00:30
know
00:31
thanks for bringing everything and i
00:33
don’t know how this one ends
00:37
i should probably warn you it doesn’t
00:39
end too well oh man
00:41
thanks for that heads up
00:45
do you have anything in mind i do
00:48
i know how much you missed this
00:52
finally reunited
00:58
uh so what now
01:04
i think that’s it
01:08
right okay yeah
01:12
because we made the exchange so
01:15
task complete right i do like
01:20
checking tasks off the list
01:24
um okay
01:27
well um
01:31
sorry do you wanna just like hang out
01:34
for a second and talk like humans who
01:38
were in love
01:39
i could make us some tea or something
01:43
i mean what is there to talk about you
01:46
know
01:47
like life and stuff like how are you
01:50
i guess oh i’m i’m great
01:55
i’ve been traveling all around the
01:58
country and so
01:59
doing stand-up so i’m you know i’m good
02:04
you hate traveling i do hate you
02:12
what do you want i have uh earl grey
02:16
ginger chamomile what am i saying it’s
02:19
nighttime it’s chamomile
02:20
i knew that so what about you
02:24
have you been um
02:27
i’ve been great really hitting my stride
02:30
creatively
02:31
i feel like the writing’s just been
02:34
flowing out of me which is cool
02:36
glad to hear it yeah i guess that’s how
02:38
breakups work though right you’re in all
02:40
this
02:40
pain and the art comes out of that
02:45
pain sure
02:51
what happened nothing
02:57
nothing huh i just see you’re still
03:01
hanging out with dudes you’ve hooked up
03:02
with yeah i mean
03:04
i thought we’d establish that there’s
03:06
nothing wrong with me having friends who
03:08
are dudes
03:09
though yeah but it is kind of weird that
03:11
all your friends are white dudes you’ve
03:13
dated
03:15
interesting um not true but interesting
03:19
hey speaking of white people how’s your
03:21
assistant doing the one who
03:22
uh wears mini skirts to your house in
03:24
the middle of the day who you’ve been
03:26
parading around on instagram
03:28
don’t you think that’s a little
03:29
slut-shaming and for your information
03:31
she’s been amazingly helpful
03:33
so glad to hear it she can’t tell the
03:36
difference between you and your but i’m
03:37
sure she’s doing an amazing job with
03:39
your paperwork
03:40
at least she doesn’t constantly
03:41
criticize me
03:43
enlighten me who was it that was
03:45
constantly criticizing you
03:47
you were just a little naggy sometimes
03:52
maybe i wouldn’t have needed to nag if
03:54
you’d behave like an actual grown-up
03:57
instead of making me clean up after you
03:59
all the time like i’m your goddamn
04:01
mother
04:02
who still plays with wrestling action
04:04
figures kenny i do
04:05
because it’s very therapeutic and if i
04:08
weren’t an adult
04:09
it would have been very difficult for me
04:10
to pay for everything all the time
04:13
you know what you sound like please
04:15
white woman explain to me what i sound
04:17
like i was
04:18
sorry what does my whiteness have to do
04:19
with anything maybe you should ask one
04:21
of your black friends
04:22
oh wait maybe i’ll ask one of your
04:24
ex-girlfriends because surely at least
04:26
one of them must be black right oh wait
04:29
i am still waiting to hear what i sound
04:30
like i was gonna say you sound like a
04:32
trump supporter then your entire family
04:34
campaign for trump
04:35
okay it was one and i hate that dude he
04:37
really loves you
04:38
you’re his only black friend and he
04:40
thinks knowing you makes him not racist
04:42
it doesn’t work that way of course it
04:43
doesn’t he’s super racist
04:45
and that’s probably why we called him
04:47
uncle dave what about slaves
04:53
welcome home yeah been here the whole
04:56
time
05:03
i don’t think you’re naggy i don’t think
05:07
you’re a trump supporter
05:10
so break up sex
05:18
uh how about a breakup hug
05:29
i should probably go
05:33
i guess i guess so yeah
05:37
i apologize for you know wasting your
05:40
water
05:40
it’s a drought
05:45
oh um i’ll see you around
05:48
see you around
05:57
[Music]
06:02
did you ever really
06:06
love me
06:11
did you ever really care did you ever
06:23
really miss
06:24
me yes me i
06:28
wonder if your heart was
06:32
ever there
06:37
did you ever
06:49
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

