By Washington U. in St. Louis

Salty soil is a growing threat to crops worldwide. Hotter, drier weather has increased evaporation rates, drawing moisture from the soil and leaving behind concentrated mineral salts. At the same time, water shortages are forcing farmers to irrigate using water from lower-quality, saline, or recycled sources. Scientists estimate that around half of the world’s irrigated farmland is now affected by salinity to some degree.

A new study from Washington University in St. Louis reveals how a plant’s internal clock helps it to respond to dangerous salts in its environment. Understanding how plants time their defenses against salt could eventually help scientists develop crops that hold up better against salt stress.

The research in Science Advances was led by biologist Xuehua Zhong, a professorial scholar, and WashU postdoctoral fellow Wenwen Tian, an expert in circadian biology.

Biologists already knew that a plant’s internal clock and its stress responses were connected—but not how the clock actually reaches the genes that protect the plant when trouble hits.

The link is surprisingly physical, Zhong says.

“When a plant senses salt, a clock protein clusters into tiny droplets inside the nucleus, which frees protective genes to switch on,” Zhong says. “Because the clock protein is part of this switch, the plant’s stress defenses are tied to its sense of time.”

Among the researchers’ findings:

A critical clock protein reacts to salt. Originally discovered and extensively studied in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, a clock protein called TIC ensures that biological rhythms synchronize properly with the 24-hour day-and-night cycle. Zhong and Tian found that when a plant is exposed to salt, TIC quickly gathers into tiny droplets inside the cell nucleus. “It’s the first evidence that a clock component can respond directly to salt, linking the plant’s sense of time with its sense of danger,” Zhong says.

Originally discovered and extensively studied in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, a clock protein called TIC ensures that biological rhythms synchronize properly with the 24-hour day-and-night cycle. Zhong and Tian found that when a plant is exposed to salt, TIC quickly gathers into tiny droplets inside the cell nucleus. “It’s the first evidence that a clock component can respond directly to salt, linking the plant’s sense of time with its sense of danger,” Zhong says. Timing matters for survival. In this new study, plants that were modified to remove TIC were more vulnerable to salt. But these plants also had an internal clock that ran about 21 hours instead of 24. “When we grew them under 21-hour days that matched their clock, they actually handled salt better,” Zhong says. “This shows that a plant copes with stress best when its internal clock is in sync with the outside world.”

In this new study, plants that were modified to remove TIC were more vulnerable to salt. But these plants also had an internal clock that ran about 21 hours instead of 24. “When we grew them under 21-hour days that matched their clock, they actually handled salt better,” Zhong says. “This shows that a plant copes with stress best when its internal clock is in sync with the outside world.” Plants have a switch that turns on protective genes. As TIC droplets form, they pull on a group of enzymes that normally keep salt-protection genes turned down, Zhong says. With those enzymes partly out of the way, the genes switch on more strongly, helping the plant survive.

These findings open novel ways to think about building more resilient crops, the scientists says. Because TIC acts as a salt-responsive switch, it could become a target for breeding or gene editing. The new research also shows that plants cope with salt best when their internal clock matches their environment, a finding that suggests that tuning crop clocks could improve stress tolerance, Zhong says.

“The clock directly shapes stress responses,” says Zhong, who also credited WashU undergraduate researcher Xinheng Lyu and visiting Stanford undergraduate student Grace Qian for making important contributions to this research as coauthors. “The same stress can produce different gene expression outcomes depending on when it occurs.”

Zhong’s research was supported in part with grants from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, as well as other federal funding.

Source: Washington University in St. Louis

Original Study DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aei1213

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Previously Published on futurity.org with Creative Commons License

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