Intimations of Bobcat

I know you are close
fur soft, providing warmth
I could follow you
till our eyes met
and yet know better
not to bother
but to leave you quietly
to your natural world
I think of
you in cold-air wildness
among boulders
inside logs under ledges
in thickets for cover
striding across mountain slope
having your shelters
spread out for nights
and days no other place,
but rather
I am watching these trails
right here how long
this everything right,
hallowed ground—
awakening.
—
This post was previously published on emagazine.com.
***
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com