Intimations of Bobcat

By Lynne Goldsmith

I know you are close

fur soft, providing warmth

I could follow you

till our eyes met

and yet know better

not to bother

but to leave you quietly

to your natural world

I think of

you in cold-air wildness

among boulders

inside logs under ledges

in thickets for cover

striding across mountain slope

having your shelters

spread out for nights

and days no other place,

but rather

I am watching these trails

right here how long

this everything right,

hallowed ground—

awakening.

—

This post was previously published on emagazine.com.

***

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com