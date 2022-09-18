Get Daily Email
Intimations of Bobcat

Intimations of Bobcat

I could follow you till our eyes met

By Lynne Goldsmith

By Lynne Goldsmith

I know you are close

fur soft, providing warmth

I could follow you
till our eyes met

and yet know better
not to bother

but to leave you quietly
to your natural world

I think of
you in cold-air wildness
among boulders
inside logs under ledges
in thickets for cover

striding across mountain slope

having your shelters

spread out for nights
and days no other place,
but rather

I am watching these trails

right here how long
this everything right,
hallowed ground—

awakening.

This post was previously published on emagazine.com.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Doug Moss & Roddy Scheer and is a registered trademark of Earth Action Network Inc. View past columns at: www.earthtalk.org. E-mail us your question: [email protected]

Questions and answers about our environment.

