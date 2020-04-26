Captain America Cuts Himself Shaving

Staring into the mirror

he suddenly realizes

he’s everything wrong with the country

a blurred history of purpose and privilege

hiding in historical mist

a narcissistic personality disorder

weaponized by his spandex-ed ability

to forget everything —

including what he’s just learned —

once he sets off into

the business of bullying the world.

Getting the Hell Out (of Dodge)

There’s always a woman

she’s the one they leave

(always the one they leave)

having saved the town from

unruly unmarried men with guns

There’s not much else to do

other than burying the bodies

(always bodies)

clearing away whatever’s left of

dead unmarried men with guns

There’s another town another woman

and riding-away music swells

(always riding-away music)

accompanying heroic exits by

lonesome unmarried men with guns

—

