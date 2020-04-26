Captain America Cuts Himself Shaving
Staring into the mirror
he suddenly realizes
he’s everything wrong with the country
a blurred history of purpose and privilege
hiding in historical mist
a narcissistic personality disorder
weaponized by his spandex-ed ability
to forget everything —
including what he’s just learned —
once he sets off into
the business of bullying the world.
Getting the Hell Out (of Dodge)
There’s always a woman
she’s the one they leave
(always the one they leave)
having saved the town from
unruly unmarried men with guns
There’s not much else to do
other than burying the bodies
(always bodies)
clearing away whatever’s left of
dead unmarried men with guns
There’s another town another woman
and riding-away music swells
(always riding-away music)
accompanying heroic exits by
lonesome unmarried men with guns
—
***
