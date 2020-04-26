Get Daily Email
Captain America Cuts Himself Shaving

Getting the hell out (of Dodge).

Captain America Cuts Himself Shaving

 

Staring into the mirror
he suddenly realizes
he’s everything wrong with the country

a blurred history of purpose and privilege
hiding in historical mist
a narcissistic personality disorder
weaponized by his spandex-ed ability
to forget everything —
including what he’s just learned —
once he sets off into
the business of bullying the world.

 

 

Getting the Hell Out (of Dodge)

 

There’s always a woman
she’s the one they leave
(always the one they leave)
having saved the town from
unruly unmarried men with guns

There’s not much else to do
other than burying the bodies
(always bodies)
clearing away whatever’s left of
dead unmarried men with guns

There’s another town another woman
and riding-away music swells
(always riding-away music)
accompanying heroic exits by
lonesome unmarried men with guns

 

***

About James W. Gaynor

I've been writing poetry since I was 12 — somehow, and I have no idea how, I’m still here, post- Stonewall, the Vietnam war and the AIDS epidemic --- we'll see how I do with the current viral tsunami --- and still writing. And still examining what it means to observe, to record my experience of the world from my evolving, now 71-year-old, queer perspective.

I'm the author of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haiku, and have published articles, book reviews, poems and essays in The New York Observer, Peeking Cat Poetry Magazine, The Gay and Lesbian Review / Worldwide, Down in the Dirt, Rust + Moth, The Good Men Project, Anesthesiology: Journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and Fleas on the Dog.

