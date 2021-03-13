It’s Time to Get Honest About Being a Lonely Entrepreneur

The way we live and work has shifted, and there’s a strong likelihood that it will never return to the way it was. Millions of lifetime employees were laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A good portion of employees that kept their jobs are now working from home.

Entrepreneurs experienced a disruption. Small businesses were forced to close or change the delivery of their products and services. These business shifts put many of us in a situation where we’re spending a lot of time alone and at home.

A Michael Phelps commercial talks about how we as a society are living through one of the biggest times for mental health issues. I don’t doubt there is truth to that statement. Extended periods of lockdown at home and not connecting in person with other humans has brought on a wave of loneliness.

As an entrepreneur, those feelings of loneliness and being discounted have the power to set you back as you do the work to accomplish your goals and grow your business. Loneliness is one of those topics we tend to keep to ourselves as we suffer in silence. It’s time we had an honest conversation about how loneliness is affecting us.

Loneliness is common, and it’s important to talk about it.

The only way you can overcome a challenge is to acknowledge it’s there. If you have that nagging feeling of disconnect, take a step back and see if loneliness is what you’re struggling with.

How often do you network with other entrepreneurs — even if it’s virtual?

Are you part of a mastermind or other entrepreneurial groups?

What are you doing to keep your mind sharp?

Feeling lost and disconnected because you’re lonely is not something you should keep to yourself. Acknowledge those feelings and find the appropriate (supportive) outlet to release what you’re feeling. Don’t let feelings and emotions fester into a situation that causes your mind to spiral.

Make an effort to fill your mind and spirit with lots of life.

Even though society is still not fully operational, there are opportunities to soak in some life. To overcome that nagging feeling of loneliness, make an effort to join groups, events, conferences, training, and clubs online. These opportunities to connect tend to use video-conferencing — you get a hit of other people’s energy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Where possible — and if you’re comfortable — grab a coffee from Starbucks or a meal at a local restaurant. You want to avoid being the entrepreneur who’s stuck inside your home working none-set hours all day long.

Successful businesses are built with balance.

If your whole life is nothing but business, you’ll burn out quickly. You’re building a business to create freedom and the ability to spend your time doing what you’d like to do. That freedom means you don’t have to work most of your day with no time for growth and fun.

Businesses that are built with balance tend to withstand the test of time and circumstances. There have to be clear boundaries between work and life — even if you’re working from home. You can’t always be “on” as an entrepreneur. Incorporating fun into your life and business building gives you the motivation to keep going.

You’ve seen the memes, watched the videos, and read the posts about the “24/7” hustle lifestyle. That type of mindset leads to a false image of entrepreneurship and one that’s not sustainable. It leads to a glamorous image outwardly, while you’re lonely and frustrated behind the scenes.

There’s a better way to build a business that comes from a place of authenticity. Strong entrepreneurs build businesses. To become a strong entrepreneur, you have to invest time and resources into becoming the best version of yourself. Your personal development will help you identify and root out loneliness as you do the work.

There are a lot of lonely entrepreneurs right now, and that’s okay. Loneliness is a feeling, and we have those as humans. The key is to get real and take steps to address it. Don’t live on an island as you build your business. Even us introverts need some exposure to life.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls regularly, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @jordanfmcqueen on Unsplash