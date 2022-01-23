Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / January 6 Showed Why D.C. Deserves Statehood

January 6 Showed Why D.C. Deserves Statehood

When I think of January 6, I remember the overwhelming helplessness — a familiar feeling to residents of the capital.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Robin Savannah Carver

At around noon on January 6, 2021, a friend in Virginia Beach sent me a private message: “If you need a place to stay, our living room isn’t much, but at least it’s not in D.C.” More than two dozen similar messages poured in throughout the day from generous friends in the area.

The phone call from my mom was more direct: Were my partner and I safe, and did we have a plan in case things went south at the Capitol?

The insurrection instigated by Donald Trump has become a kind of political north star in the year that’s passed since. An entire ecosystem of post-mortem analyses has grown up around the day.

Experts have examined its causes, the conspiracy theories that animated it, the complicity of Republicans still in Congress, and the traumatizing effects it’s had on members of Congress and law-enforcement officers whose bodies, brains, and lives have been permanently scarred.

I’m glad for that national conversation, which has kept the violation of democratic norms in memory. But as a resident of the District of Columbia, I’m frustrated by the narrow breadth of that memory.

Because when I think of January 6, I don’t think of Capitol security, and I don’t think about members of Congress. The memories that come rushing to me are the go-bag in which I hastily packed my medicine and a few cherished personal effects.

I remember the numbing terror coursing through my veins as I took notes in an afternoon meeting. I remember an exasperated conversation with my partner: Should we keep working through 5 or get out of the city before it became impossible to leave?

Most of all, I remember the overwhelming helplessness of the day.

It’s a helplessness I’ve learned to live with as a resident of the District of Columbia. Although close to 700,000 people live in Washington D.C., we still have no voting representation in Congress — despite paying more per capita to the federal government than any state in the union.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The federal government sets the District’s budget, dictates our laws, and has made a habit of ignoring our desire for statehood. A statehood referendum in 2016 passed with 86 percent of the vote, but still hasn’t been taken up for a vote in the Senate.

As a result, we had no one to call as Republicans ran rough-shod over democratic norms. We had no voting members to contact during a series of government shutdowns, which affect the Capitol region more acutely than any other part of the country. And today, as President Biden’s overwhelmingly popular agenda continues to stall in the Senate, we have no senator to call.

The solution to these problems is infuriatingly simple: Congress must grant statehood to the people of Washington, D.C. The House voted to do that last year. Now it’s the Senate’s turn.

As a state, the tax-paying citizens of D.C. could write and enforce our own laws just like the rest of the country. As a state, we could organize our own budget to better defend against insurrections like January 6. And as a state, we could break the gridlock that presently paralyzes the Senate.

Granting statehood to D.C. would represent a huge step toward a more democratic America. Until then, residents of D.C. have no choice but to contend with a different violation of democratic norms: taxation without representation.

This post was previously published on OtherWords with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x