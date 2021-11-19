Join Us This Friday: Black Queer + Trans Land, a Virtual Event About Land Space Liberation

Fam,

This Friday, November 19, in commemoration of International Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, we’re teaming up with our comrades at Black Trans Media to bring together a group of queer and trans movement makers who are reclaiming land and taking space for Black queer and TGNCI people.

Join us Friday at 4:00 pm ET for a powerful conversation on this work and our interconnected and united struggles for liberation. We’ll be livestreaming on our YouTube, so subscribe here to watch!

The event will consider the questions: As more and more of our people reclaim the land, how are we nourishing the connections that heal our communities? What does the ecology of Black liberation feel, taste, and look like? We’ll learn together about the connections between Black liberation, queer and trans liberation, and Indigenous sovereignty, whereby land is seen as a resource that we all should have access to so we can utilize its benefits. We’ll also discuss how the liberation of oppressed peoples and understanding our natural resources as a universal right can lead to environmental justice.

The panel will be moderated by Sasha Alexander of Black Trans Media and will feature Chino Hardin from Nu Legacy and the Center For NuLeadership; B. Cole, founder of Brioxy; and Brayland Brown, co-Director and co-founder of The Smile Trust.

Join us for this critical conversation, streaming here, and subscribe for reminders and alerts! Also, be sure to share this invite on your social media to invite other folks to join us for this event.

Afterward, stay connected to M4BL’s climate work by visiting the Red, Black, and Green New Deal, our environmental initiative that puts Black liberation at the center of the global climate struggle and addresses the impact of the climate crisis and environmental racism on Black communities.

In solidarity,

Movement for Black Lives

