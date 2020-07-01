Joining a Writer’s Group Was the Best Decision I Ever Made

Writing on Medium will be a long journey no matter what. But it could be a whole lot harder if you go it alone.

As with any entrepreneurial venture like YouTube or Podcasting, the creative path can oftentimes be a lonely experience.

I knew from the first time I discovered Medium that I wanted to make a name for myself and help people out.

In the beginning, I wasn’t very focused or motivated to build up an audience. But I remembered that in the past, I’ve joined Facebook groups that served as fantastic support groups.

My favorite group goes by the name of “Medium Writers and Bloggers” on Facebook. The community is as engaging as I had hoped. It’s not just a bunch of people who are spamming their content or asking for followers.

Nope!

These people genuinely want to help out one another in multiple ways:

Offering feedback on articles

Showing us ways to get curated more often

How to utilize publications to our advantage

Minor tweaks to our writing

There are a number of ways to learn new things

Everyone in the group writes about such unique topics which makes it fun to explore new material.

I wouldn’t typically read an article about “Becoming a Data Scientist”, but I ended up learning a lot about Machine Learning and how it’s a quickly growing field.

The great thing about reading the group’s articles iis that I don’t have to commit days on end to reading an entire book about their topic.

I, the reader, get to dip my feet into their world of expertise and get inspired by what they have to say.

This way, Medium saves me a lot of time digging through the nitty gritty articles on the rest of the internet.

Sure, not every article may be 100% accurate, but I at least have a personal experience presented before me in a time saving way.

You will see growth over time from being in groups

After about one month of being in this group, I have found my niche, my voice, and the confidence to Write Every Single Day.

Through the Facebook Group, I decided that I am going to knit pick aspects of my favorite social media platforms and speak up about them.

This is similar to what I did with educating new medium users about the “Clapping” system on here. People tend to love reading about ways to either improve their writing or the other footwork necessary to thrive on the platform.

I want to be the voice that speaks upon productivity topics and help everyone build up their empires.

The niche or niches you decide to write about impact people every day. It may not seem like five reads is making a difference for you, but it could be the reason one of your readers makes a pivotal move that changes everything in their life.

Never underestimate the effect that your content can have on people.

Having a blogger support group has helped me address issues such as writer’s block and overchecking my stats. I have been surprised how many others had the same issues and me. Realizing we all face the same challenges brought me back into reality and out of the world of overthinking.

This genuine connection we have developed over time has been done so with lots of patience and motivation.

I am grateful to connect with such a down to Earth community while I’m thousands of miles away from home on a military deployment.

Honestly, I consider the writers in our group my third family. First is my blood related family, second is my Army family, and third is my writing family.

Something about growing as a writer teaches me more lessons than creating YouTube videos or shooting photography has done.

Those other creative routes are a lot more about production, looks, and attention grabbing content.

We write for an incredible platform you guys.

In the writing sector, the stories come across more personally. You also get the chance to read them the way you want to comprehend them in your own head.

Medium is literally the greatest newspaper and encyclopedia you can take anywhere with you, ad-free!

If you find yourself doubting your writing potential, please join a group online and interact with other writers.

Everything was overwhelming at first, but with such patient people, and useful articles available, I have improved significantly.

As with learning any new skill in life, it takes time. Mentorship and personal willpower to learn can boost the learning curve process for anybody.

Being vulnerable enough to ask for help is one of the best ways to succeed at anything in life.

Someone who questions nothing gets left in the dust or worse, taken advantage of.

I don’t wish either of those things upon any of us.

So if you want to grow with us, you can find our Facebook group by the name of “Medium Writers and Bloggers”. Everyone there is awesome!

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

