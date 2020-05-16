Get Daily Email
Jomboy on Baseball: Billy Butler Takes Offense to Gimenez Framing Pitches, a Breakdown

Jomboy on Baseball: Billy Butler Takes Offense to Gimenez Framing Pitches, a Breakdown

As the extended baseball offseason continues, baseball analyst and fan, Jomboy, breaks down one a fun little inside-the-game nugget

by

This baseball off-season – extended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the United States and MLB, is hard.  It’s nice to have these MLB classic style breakdowns to get us through.

This is a great breakdown of a dispute between batter and catcher about pitch framing. Jomboy takes you inside this awesome baseball micro-moment, as Billy Butler gets his revenge:

Here is Jomboy with the breakdown:

Photo Credit: YouTube/Jomboy Media (screen cap)

About Jomboy

Sports fan. Host of Talkn' Yanks podcast and Founder of JomboyMedia.com. For more, check out Jomboy Media here, or on YouTube, or Twitter.

