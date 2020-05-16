Jomboy on Baseball: Billy Butler Takes Offense to Gimenez Framing Pitches, a Breakdown

This baseball off-season – extended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the United States and MLB, is hard. It’s nice to have these MLB classic style breakdowns to get us through.
Hey, Good Men Project Readers: Missing sports? It just might be time to take home one of these sports-themed bobbleheads!
This is a great breakdown of a dispute between batter and catcher about pitch framing. Jomboy takes you inside this awesome baseball micro-moment, as Billy Butler gets his revenge:
Here is Jomboy with the breakdown:
—
Photo Credit: YouTube/Jomboy Media (screen cap)
