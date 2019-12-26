Jomboy on Baseball: The Jeter Flip to Posada

The baseball off-season can be long and cold. Sometimes we need to dip into some classic videos to get us through. And what better video to check out than one of the most iconic moments of MLB post-season history, especially if you’re a fan of the New York Yankees.

It was the A’s against Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the 2001 American League Division Series. The play that became known as “the Flip.”

Hey, Good Men Project readers, check out FOCO’s line of World Series Bobbleheads , a great gift for baseball fans.

Here is Jomboy with the breakdown:

Derek Jeter flips the ball to Posada for the out, a breakdown Full Vid: https://t.co/4Ljn9tsWIj pic.twitter.com/nyLJLh9XUA — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) December 21, 2019

—

Photo Credit: YouTube/Jomboy Media (screen cap)