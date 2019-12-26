Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Jomboy on Baseball: The Jeter Flip to Posada

Jomboy on Baseball: The Jeter Flip to Posada

To help get through the off-season, baseball analyst and fan, Jomboy, breaks down one of the most iconic plays in Yankees history.

The baseball off-season can be long and cold.  Sometimes we need to dip into some classic videos to get us through. And what better video to check out than one of the most iconic moments of MLB post-season history, especially if you’re a fan of the New York Yankees.

It was the A’s against Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the 2001 American League Division Series. The play that became known as “the Flip.”

Here is Jomboy with the breakdown:

Photo Credit: YouTube/Jomboy Media (screen cap)

About Jomboy

Sports fan. Host of Talkn' Yanks podcast and Founder of JomboyMedia.com. For more, check out Jomboy Media here, or on YouTube, or Twitter.

