Joni Madison’s Letter 4 Trans Kids [Video]

There’s no question that this is an unquestionably difficult time to be a transgender or non-binary kid. That’s why Ina Fried, a journalist with Axios, started the campaign #Letters4TransKids.

I have been so moved by the messages I’ve seen as part of this campaign that I wrote a letter myself.

Here is a message for every trans and non-binary kid out there:

https://www.hrc.org/news/joni-madison…

#Letters4TransKids #ProtectTransKids

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

there’s no question that this is an

0:01

unquestionably difficult time to be a

0:04

transgender non-binary kid that’s why

0:06

inna freed a journalist with axios

0:09

started the campaign letters for trans

0:11

kids i have been so moved by the

0:13

messages i’ve seen as part of this

0:15

campaign that i wrote a letter myself

0:17

here is a message for every trans and

0:20

non-binary kid out there

0:22

hey kiddo let me start off with this i’m

0:26

your biggest fan i deeply admire your

0:29

unique story

0:30

your self-awareness

0:32

and your ability to change your own life

0:34

and the lives of your family members for

0:36

the better

0:37

just by being yourself i wish i could

0:40

have been as brave and self-aware as you

0:42

are when i was your age this is why i

0:44

want you to know that i will always have

0:47

your back i don’t know if you’ve read

0:49

the news recently but i am so sorry that

0:52

some closed-minded powerful people are

0:54

making it so difficult to be a trans or

0:57

non-binary kid in the us today

0:59

it’s not fair to you your family or the

1:02

people who love you that state

1:04

legislators across the country are using

1:06

your identity to run a hate fueled

1:09

political campaign

1:11

it’s not fair that in order to play

1:12

sports to talk about yourself or your

1:15

life in school or to receive the health

1:17

care you and your family know you need

1:19

you have to fight even harder than ever

1:22

before

1:23

that’s why i’m fighting for you

1:25

because i know the truth about trans and

1:27

non-binary kids that most people don’t

1:29

realize this world needs kids like you

1:32

to grow up and become bold brave and

1:35

proud adults so many adults are so

1:38

scared of who and what they don’t

1:40

understand you are incredible human

1:42

beings and are teaching many adults what

1:44

it means to be proud and i’ve seen the

1:47

difference you’ve made in so many lives

1:49

thank you for teaching us

1:50

we will keep fighting for you for young

1:53

trans and non-binary kids in every state

1:55

to be able to grow up in a world where

1:57

they are protected respected and

1:59

celebrated i am here for you keep loving

2:02

yourself we’ll make sure the world

2:04

follows suit

2:06

with so much love joni

2:08

i hope you’ll join me in writing letters

2:10

for trans kids today

2:13

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock