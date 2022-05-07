Get Daily Email
Joni Madison's Letter 4 Trans Kids [Video]

Joni Madison’s Letter 4 Trans Kids [Video]

There’s no question that this is an unquestionably difficult time to be a transgender or non-binary kid.

by Leave a Comment

That's why Ina Fried, a journalist with Axios, started the campaign #Letters4TransKids.

I have been so moved by the messages I’ve seen as part of this campaign that I wrote a letter myself.

Here is a message for every trans and non-binary kid out there:
https://www.hrc.org/news/joni-madison…

#Letters4TransKids #ProtectTransKids

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
there’s no question that this is an
0:01
unquestionably difficult time to be a
0:04
transgender non-binary kid that’s why
0:06
inna freed a journalist with axios
0:09
started the campaign letters for trans
0:11
kids i have been so moved by the
0:13
messages i’ve seen as part of this
0:15
campaign that i wrote a letter myself
0:17
here is a message for every trans and
0:20
non-binary kid out there
0:22
hey kiddo let me start off with this i’m
0:26
your biggest fan i deeply admire your
0:29
unique story
0:30
your self-awareness
0:32
and your ability to change your own life
0:34
and the lives of your family members for
0:36
the better
0:37
just by being yourself i wish i could
0:40
have been as brave and self-aware as you
0:42
are when i was your age this is why i
0:44
want you to know that i will always have
0:47
your back i don’t know if you’ve read
0:49
the news recently but i am so sorry that
0:52
some closed-minded powerful people are
0:54
making it so difficult to be a trans or
0:57
non-binary kid in the us today
0:59
it’s not fair to you your family or the
1:02
people who love you that state
1:04
legislators across the country are using
1:06
your identity to run a hate fueled
1:09
political campaign
1:11
it’s not fair that in order to play
1:12
sports to talk about yourself or your
1:15
life in school or to receive the health
1:17
care you and your family know you need
1:19
you have to fight even harder than ever
1:22
before
1:23
that’s why i’m fighting for you
1:25
because i know the truth about trans and
1:27
non-binary kids that most people don’t
1:29
realize this world needs kids like you
1:32
to grow up and become bold brave and
1:35
proud adults so many adults are so
1:38
scared of who and what they don’t
1:40
understand you are incredible human
1:42
beings and are teaching many adults what
1:44
it means to be proud and i’ve seen the
1:47
difference you’ve made in so many lives
1:49
thank you for teaching us
1:50
we will keep fighting for you for young
1:53
trans and non-binary kids in every state
1:55
to be able to grow up in a world where
1:57
they are protected respected and
1:59
celebrated i am here for you keep loving
2:02
yourself we’ll make sure the world
2:04
follows suit
2:06
with so much love joni
2:08
i hope you’ll join me in writing letters
2:10
for trans kids today
2:13
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

