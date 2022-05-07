Joni Madison’s Letter 4 Trans Kids [Video]

There’s no question that this is an unquestionably difficult time to be a transgender or non-binary kid. That’s why Ina Fried, a journalist with Axios, started the campaign #Letters4TransKids.
I have been so moved by the messages I’ve seen as part of this campaign that I wrote a letter myself.
Here is a message for every trans and non-binary kid out there:
https://www.hrc.org/news/joni-madison…
#Letters4TransKids #ProtectTransKids
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
there’s no question that this is an
0:01
unquestionably difficult time to be a
0:04
transgender non-binary kid that’s why
0:06
inna freed a journalist with axios
0:09
started the campaign letters for trans
0:11
kids i have been so moved by the
0:13
messages i’ve seen as part of this
0:15
campaign that i wrote a letter myself
0:17
here is a message for every trans and
0:20
non-binary kid out there
0:22
hey kiddo let me start off with this i’m
0:26
your biggest fan i deeply admire your
0:29
unique story
0:30
your self-awareness
0:32
and your ability to change your own life
0:34
and the lives of your family members for
0:36
the better
0:37
just by being yourself i wish i could
0:40
have been as brave and self-aware as you
0:42
are when i was your age this is why i
0:44
want you to know that i will always have
0:47
your back i don’t know if you’ve read
0:49
the news recently but i am so sorry that
0:52
some closed-minded powerful people are
0:54
making it so difficult to be a trans or
0:57
non-binary kid in the us today
0:59
it’s not fair to you your family or the
1:02
people who love you that state
1:04
legislators across the country are using
1:06
your identity to run a hate fueled
1:09
political campaign
1:11
it’s not fair that in order to play
1:12
sports to talk about yourself or your
1:15
life in school or to receive the health
1:17
care you and your family know you need
1:19
you have to fight even harder than ever
1:22
before
1:23
that’s why i’m fighting for you
1:25
because i know the truth about trans and
1:27
non-binary kids that most people don’t
1:29
realize this world needs kids like you
1:32
to grow up and become bold brave and
1:35
proud adults so many adults are so
1:38
scared of who and what they don’t
1:40
understand you are incredible human
1:42
beings and are teaching many adults what
1:44
it means to be proud and i’ve seen the
1:47
difference you’ve made in so many lives
1:49
thank you for teaching us
1:50
we will keep fighting for you for young
1:53
trans and non-binary kids in every state
1:55
to be able to grow up in a world where
1:57
they are protected respected and
1:59
celebrated i am here for you keep loving
2:02
yourself we’ll make sure the world
2:04
follows suit
2:06
with so much love joni
2:08
i hope you’ll join me in writing letters
2:10
for trans kids today
2:13
[Music]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock