Just Another Night (With My Daughter)

Just Another Night

Last night my daughter

gave me a hug

because I told her I was through

with volleyball for another season.

She had missed me on Tuesday nights.

She told me what she wanted

to do with me,

watch her favorite show and

then play some games.

Tonight

we watched her favorite show

but we did not play a game

like she said she wanted to do.

Maybe tomorrow night

when her favorite show isn’t on.

Playroom

Yesterday, as I read

my daughter her nightly story,

she told me she was glad

that her bed wasn’t as big as

the bed my wife and I use

because that gave her more

room for playing.

My daughter, at age six,

and me, in my forties,

our types of playing are quite different,

yet, I am quite happy

with the size of my bed

and the games

my wife and I play on it.

It is nice that

my daughter and I are both satisfied

with the size of our beds.

One small thing that is right

in this world of ours.

