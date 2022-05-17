Justice for Keita O’Neil • Beyond Bars • Brave New Films (BNF) [Video]

Family members of Keita O’Neil, an unarmed Black man shot dead by police officer Chris Samoyoa in the Bayview District in 2017, are calling on members of the public to show up at the May 6th continuance hearing moving forward charges against Samayoa.

Samayoa has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter assault with a semiautomatic firearm, assault by a police officer and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, for shooting and killing O’Neil as he ran past a police car.

The family says it is critical that the public show up to demonstrate the widespread public support for holding former police officer Chris Samoyoa accountable for the killing of Keita O’Neil.

WHEN: Friday, May 6th. 9:00am PT

WHERE: Hall of Justice. 850 Bryant Street, Dept 20. San Francisco, CA 94103

Ahead of the hearing, the family, in partnership with Brave New Films, the nonprofit film production company led by director Robert Greenwald, released a new video detailing Keita O’Neil’s story, his murder at the hands of police, and how San Francisco District Attorney made the groundbreaking decision to charge police officer Chris Samoyoa for his murder.

The footage was compiled by Brave New Films for an upcoming documentary on the life of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

“The police union will do everything to delay and deny my family justice, as they have been doing for five years,” explained April Green, Keita O’Neils aunt, “please come and show up, it’s urgent for San Franciscans to take a stand and fight back.”

ABOUT BRAVE NEW FILMS

Robert Greenwald and Brave New Films (BNF) are at the forefront of the fight to create a just America. Greenwald and BNF create free documentary films that inform the public, challenge corporate media, and motivate people to take action on social issues nationwide. Brave New Films’ investigative films have shined a light on the Bush, Obama and Trump administration, voter suppression, U.S. drone strikes, the prosecution of whistleblowers, and Wal Mart’s corporate practices. BNF’s mission is to champion social justice issues by using a model of media, education, and grassroots volunteer involvement that inspires, empowers, motivates and teaches civic participation and makes a difference.

#BraveNewFilms

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Wanna see more of BNF’s free documentaries?

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/BNF-YouTube

SIGN UP for email updates: http://bravenewfilms.org/signup

Set up a free screening or house party for any of our films free: http://www.bravenewfilms.org/screenings

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/BraveNewFilms

Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/BraveNewFilms

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BraveNewFilms

DONATE: http://bit.ly/BNF-donate

Check out our other BNF documentaries:

“Suppressed: The Fight To Vote”

This documentary takes a deep dive into Brian Kemp STOLE the 2018 Georgia governor’s election through voter suppression.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03DGj…

“Walmart: The High Cost of Low Price”

The film exposes Wal-Mart’s unscrupulous business practices through interviews with former employees, small business owners, and footage of Walmart executives.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXmnB…

“Koch Brothers Exposed”

Billionaires David and Charles Koch have been handed the ability to buy our democracy in the form of giant checks to the House, Senate, and soon, possibly even the Presidency.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2N8y2…

“Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and The NRA”

This film shares the stories of how guns, and the billions made off of them, affect the lives of everyday Americans.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqfXv…

“Sentencing Reform: Part 1 – The Power of Fear”

This documentary investigates our racist criminal justice system and makes the case for why mass incarceration must come to an end.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29Fot…

“Trump Inc: Lining Their Pockets – White House For Sale”

The documentary exposes Trump and his administration for profiting off the presidency.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgHrU…

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock