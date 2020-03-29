Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Keep to Your Homes & Write Your Poems

Keep to Your Homes & Write Your Poems

DEK (subtitle) goes here and is in 3rd person, sentence case.

by Leave a Comment

A New York Times opinion piece by Sarah Ruhl caught my eye today, “Broadway Is Closed. Write Poems Instead: When theaters shuttered, Shakespeare turned to poetry.” We can, too! Even if it doesn’t rhyme, it’s a healthy use of time. Poetry helps you know what you think, and it also keeps you in the pink. Accepting how you feel helps you stay so real!

My best buddy Walt and I enjoy exchanging poems. With profound apologies to Matsuo Bashō, whom I have posthumously added to our team, I offer my yearlong collection of mostly haiku free for download to anyone who would like a peek.

This post was previously published on Linkedin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: iStock

About George Simons

With 50 years experience in cross-cultural communication and global management, Dr. George Simons is internationally sought for his research, consulting expertise by petrochemical, hi-tech, manufacturing, finance and consumer goods companies as well as by governments, NGOs and educational organizations. He is the inventor, director of research, and primary developer of the award-winning DIVERSOPHY® training instruments. Originally a hands-on training program component in the form of a learning game, and has developed software for self-directed individual and small group learning with this instrument on line and via cell phone. Connect with him here on LinkedIn.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.