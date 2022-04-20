Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Kind or Harsh Words Can Last a Lifetime

Kind or Harsh Words Can Last a Lifetime

Notice your ability to draw this understanding and memory out of nowhere visible. Whichever you chose is a lesson unto itself.

by Leave a Comment

Take a couple of breaths and count them while you do.

This practice of breath awareness is a way of returning our senses to this body, this moment, rather than thoughts which are likely to be past or future experiences.

Now remember a time when a kind word or harsh word was spoken to you.

Notice your ability to draw this understanding and memory out of nowhere visible. Whichever you chose is a lesson unto itself.

Your choice of kind or harsh is always waiting, ready to become as you choose.

 

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x