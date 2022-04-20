Kind or Harsh Words Can Last a Lifetime

Take a couple of breaths and count them while you do.
This practice of breath awareness is a way of returning our senses to this body, this moment, rather than thoughts which are likely to be past or future experiences.
Now remember a time when a kind word or harsh word was spoken to you.
Notice your ability to draw this understanding and memory out of nowhere visible. Whichever you chose is a lesson unto itself.
Your choice of kind or harsh is always waiting, ready to become as you choose.
—
This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.
***
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock