Kind or Harsh Words Can Last a Lifetime

Take a couple of breaths and count them while you do.

This practice of breath awareness is a way of returning our senses to this body, this moment, rather than thoughts which are likely to be past or future experiences.

Now remember a time when a kind word or harsh word was spoken to you.

Notice your ability to draw this understanding and memory out of nowhere visible. Whichever you chose is a lesson unto itself.

Your choice of kind or harsh is always waiting, ready to become as you choose.

—

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock