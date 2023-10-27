Law of Rhythm – What Goes Up Must Come Down

Aloha! I was having a great discussion with clients last night and I was inspired to teach a little bit on the law of rhythm because of something that I read in this wonderful book called The Book of Awakening by Mark Nico. Basically, as most of us know, what goes up must come down. That’s kind of how the law of rhythm works.

You might notice in your own personal life how you could be striving towards your goals and it seems like you can do no wrong. Everything is going your way and you are on top of the world. And then all of a sudden it feels like the rug’s been pulled out from beneath you. What’s really important to recognize about the law of rhythm, just like the law of attraction, just like physical laws, the laws of gravity, is that they’re always working; they’re always at play. So typically in the past when it would feel like the rug was being pulled out from under me, I would make up all kinds of negatives about myself. I’m not good enough. I’m not cut out for this. I can’t do it. Maybe I should switch directions. And the truth of the matter is the pendulum swings one way and then it swings back.

So in doing this work and in coaching people, I’ve come to realize the importance when the pendulum swings the opposite direction. It’s really important to manage what I’m getting emotionally involved in and my thoughts. And I use those periods of time, in the down flow, to build, to grow, to fill my cup, and to actually take a step back and go to the spa.

You know in these downturns, when the pendulum kind of swings and things are going great and then it swings the opposite direction, which is natural, that’s the law of rhythm. We can’t get pulled down into that BS. We can’t make up stories about ourselves that we’re not good enough. You know, we just cannot do it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Maybe we should switch directions and try something else.” That’s what the old me used to do. And that’s what I see quite often. But take those times to rebuild, to study, and to completely take a step back.

It seems counterintuitive because you’re gonna want to work harder. But again, that’s our wiring. That’s our programming. Trust me, anyone who knows me knows that I am a Type A personality. I will keep going, going, going, I will work hard. I will burn the midnight oil, but that’s not what we need to be doing during these times. We need to take a step back.

I’m actually reading The Book of Awakening and I wanted to share something because it ties into all of this. During these periods when the pendulum swings the opposite way, we might be inclined to feel pain. That’s okay. We’ve got to let it go. There was a story here that I was reading and it was about a Hindu master who was training somebody and it was a young apprentice and he just got tired of him complaining all the time. So he said, ‘grab a handful of salt and put it in this glass of water. Now drink it. How does it taste? And the young guy said, it’s, it’s bitter, it’s awful. So the Master told him to come with him and grab the same amount of salt. And they walked in silence to the Lake and he had the gentleman put the salt in the Lake and he said, now take a taste. How does it taste? And he said, it’s fresh.’ And what I love is this quote; ‘the pain of life is pure salt. No more, no less. The amount of pain in life remains the same, exactly the same, but the amount of bitterness we taste depends on the container we put the paint in.‘ So when you’re in pain, the only thing you can do is to enlarge your sense of things. Stop being a glass; become a lake.

You start to enlarge your sense of things when you start to study yourself and understand these universal laws that are governing everything, whether we believe in them or not. If you want support in learning a little bit more about that, then reach out to me. I mean it… really send me a message, ask me a question. I’d be glad to point you in the right direction.

If you want to get more involved, I do a lot of free webinars and things like that and I also go little bit more in depth with this material in my free FB group. I invite you to join me there. I hope that inspires you this week, the weekend, next week and beyond!

—

This post was previously published on STRETCHINTOSUCCESS.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com