Leadership is often taught as a collection of skills, behaviors, and tactics. Physician executive and leadership author Dr. Michael Corvini sees it differently. After more than two decades practicing medicine, leading teams through complex challenges, and developing emerging leaders, he came to view leadership less as a toolkit and more as an interconnected system.

Corvini began formally writing about leadership in 2025, after colleagues encouraged him to turn a leadership presentation into a book. But what started as a single project quickly became something larger: an effort to capture the leadership principles he had developed across a career spanning clinical medicine, education, and executive leadership.

The result is the award-winning The Leadership Alchemy Series, three interconnected books built around what Corvini describes as the essential elements of extraordinary leadership: Wisdom, Intent, and Impact.

The series has also been a family endeavor. Corvini’s wife appears throughout the series as both a partner in the experiences that shaped his thinking and an illustrator. Corvini jokes, “Not only did she graciously endure living with an author who apparently didn’t know when to stop at one book, but she even joined in the adventure to provide the beautiful interior drawings!”

With the release of Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters, the trilogy is complete. The book approaches emotional intelligence as a practical operating system for the moments when leadership becomes most difficult. Its premise is fittingly nautical: Fair weather seldom reveals the quality of a captain. Storms do.

We spoke with Corvini about the trilogy, leadership under pressure, and why the emotions leaders sometimes wish they could eliminate often contain some of their most valuable lessons.

Q&A

You’ve written three books on leadership in seven months. What connects them?

I’ve come to believe that extraordinary leadership requires the integration of three things: Wisdom, Intent, and Impact.

Wisdom is our ability to understand people, processes, systems, and consequences so decisions are grounded in truth rather than assumption. Intent determines what we should do with that understanding. Impact translates our choices into meaningful outcomes.

Each book explores one dimension.

The books can be read independently, but together they form a broader system of transformational leadership. Wisdom shapes Intent. Intent drives Impact. And when all three align, ordinary leadership becomes extraordinary leadership.

2. One common theme of the series is that leadership isn’t fundamentally about authority or power. What do you believe leadership actually is?

At its core, leadership is about helping people achieve better outcomes together. That extends well beyond an organizational chart. Leadership happens in companies, but also in families, friendships, communities, and within ourselves.

Authority may give someone the ability to direct people, but it doesn’t necessarily give them the ability to lead them. Leadership becomes meaningful when we use our influence to help people grow, overcome challenges, and accomplish things they might have otherwise seen as impossible. Great leadership isn’t ultimately about the elevation of the leader. It’s about the elevation of others.

3. Blue Water Leadership begins with you sailing through a violent storm in the Bermuda Triangle. What did that experience teach you about leadership under pressure?

I was sailing across the Gulf Stream from Florida to the Bahamas with seven friends. We left in favorable conditions, but the weather deteriorated. We encountered winds approaching 80 mph, enormous waves, lightning, and hail. We were already more than halfway across, and turning back wasn’t the safest option. It was terrifying, but we had to continue through it.

That experience became the metaphorical premise of the book. In blue water sailing, it’s not a question of if you’ll encounter bad weather. It’s a question of when. Leadership is similar. Eventually, every leader finds themselves in conditions they didn’t anticipate and can’t completely control.

In these moments, technical competence, strategy, and experience matter. But what happens inside the leader often matters most. Fear, frustration, insecurity, and exhaustion can distort judgment precisely when sound decision making is most important.

Rough water reveals something about leadership that fair weather rarely does.

4. You argue that leaders should learn from unpleasant emotions rather than simply trying to “manage” them. What can our emotions teach us?

One of the distinctions I make in the book is that unpleasant doesn’t necessarily mean bad.

Fear alerts us to potential danger. Anger tells us something seems wrong. Sadness signals loss. Shame draws our attention to something we perceive as inadequate about ourselves.

The problem isn’t experiencing these emotions. The problem is that we often either run away from them, fight against them, or surrender control to them.

Instead of immediately asking, “How do I stop feeling this?” I encourage leaders to ask, “What is this emotion trying to tell me?” This small shift can transform an unpleasant emotion from something we’re struggling with into a source of information and growth. Emotional intelligence helps us decide whether that information is accurate, what it means, and what we’re going to do about it.

5. You describe certain maladaptive stress-response archetypes like the Controller, the Volcano, the Perfectionist, and the Complainer. Why is recognizing our own emotional patterns so important?

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Because stress has a remarkable ability to turn otherwise capable people into ineffective versions of themselves.

The Controller micromanages because of fear. The Volcano insists everything is fine until anger erupts. The Perfectionist finds mistakes intolerable. The Complainer allows frustration to spread negativity. And the list goes on.

The archetypes I describe are deliberately humorous because they aren’t supposed to be diagnoses or labels. They’re meant to serve as mirrors. The important question isn’t whether we have maladaptive tendencies. We all do. It’s whether we become aware of them early enough to choose something different. Self-awareness shouldn’t be about self-judgment. It should be about self-discovery.

6. The central operating principle of the book is “NURSE the Emotion. DARE to Act.” How does it work?

I wanted Blue Water Leadership to go beyond explaining emotional intelligence and provide a systematic way to practice it, particularly under stress.

First, you NURSE the emotion:

Name the emotion.

Understand why you’re feeling it.

Reflect on the lesson it provides.

Support yourself during the process.

Evaluate your options.

Then you DARE to act:

Decide what to do.

Act on your decision.

Review the consequences.

Explain the experience to a trusted colleague.

Awareness without action can leave us stuck. Action without awareness can make us reactive. NURSE helps convert emotion into insight. DARE helps convert insight into action.

The goal is to practice the process until it becomes so familiar that when the storm arrives, you instinctively know how to respond.

7. You argue that emotional intelligence will become more important as artificial intelligence becomes more capable. You call this the “Age of Conscience.” What do you mean?

Human progress has largely been a story of expanding what we’re capable of doing. Artificial intelligence represents an enormous acceleration of this trend. But this increased capability has created a new challenge. The defining question is no longer: “Can we do this?” It has become: “Should we do this?”

I call this emerging period the Age of Conscience. AI may increasingly help us answer questions of capability. But human leadership will still have to answer questions of conscience.

8. If a leader reading this is in rough water right now, what is one thing you’d encourage them to do differently?

Stop trying to get rid of whatever uncomfortable emotion you’re experiencing. Instead, ask: “What is this emotion trying to teach me?” Name what you’re feeling. Get curious about why you’re feeling it. Then decide what you’re going to do with that information and do it.

Emotional intelligence isn’t about controlling our emotions or letting them control us. It’s about developing a healthier relationship with them, so they inform our decisions without controlling them. And ultimately, that’s what prepares us for the rough water we can’t avoid.

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The goal shouldn’t be to spend your life in calm water. That’s neither realistic nor particularly interesting. What matters is becoming the kind of captain who can navigate rough water, learn from it, and help the people aboard emerge stronger because of the journey.

The Work Continues

For Corvini, completing The Leadership Alchemy Series represents less of an ending and more of an extension of the work that inspired it. He continues his work as a physician executive while also speaking, coaching, and consulting through The Corvini Collaborative.

The larger objective remains the one running throughout the trilogy: helping leaders see more clearly, choose more constructively, and act more effectively in service to others.

Blue Water Leadership is available on Amazon and other major booksellers. Readers can learn more about Corvini’s books, speaking, coaching, and consulting through The Corvini Collaborative.