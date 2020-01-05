Leaving Things that Don’t Belong to Me in 2019

This decade is over and I’ve seen a lot about leaving undesirable things in 2019. I want to make an effort to do just that.

Scratch that. No effort, I will do it, leave undesirable things in 2019.

I want to ask for what I want without fear. I want to be more direct in my dealings. I want to believe and know that I will have everything I want for my life. I want to carry forward the practice of trusting that the Universe will make all of my dreams that seem impossible a reality. Knowing that the Universe conspires for my good.

I find it interesting that the above list are all things I want to carry forward to 2020. I think that’s a good sign. I realized over this past year that I’m a little different. I dream all day. I don’t think anything is wrong with that either, except for when it keeps me from being present in the moment. I’ve made great strides this year.

My largest problem is adopting the limiting beliefs of others. Might sound silly, but some of these limiting beliefs have been taught to me by those closest to me. But like I said, I’m different. I want to do things that some of the people closest to me haven’t seen. I know people who have done the things I want to do, but it is still unbelievable for some. I will leave those things that don’t belong to me in 2019.

I will leave self-doubt in 2019. When people tell me I can not do something, I will remember that has more to do with them then it does me and the doubt it creates does not belong to me. I will leave negative self-talk in 2019. I know I’m pretty awesome, so I need to stop lying to myself with the negative self-talk. Negative self-talk is not the same as holding one’s self accountable either. I will leave feelings of unworthiness in 2019. No one ever said I have to be perfect. I think I know where my perfectionism comes from but it is not a requirement for success AT ALL. I don’t have to be perfect in my relationship nor my profession. I don’t have to wait until I am perfect to feel as though I deserve to see my dreams come to fruition. I am worthy as I am now.

That mantra is something I will take that into 2020 — I am worthy of it all, as I am now.

